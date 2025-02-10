THE Wales rugby team may be struggling, but you can bask in recent glories in the midst of the Six Nations with former national and Lions skipper Sam Warburton at Monmouth's Blake Theatre next week.
With the awesome Irish due at the Principality Stadium a week on Saturday, Sam will be hosting An Evening With... two nights before (Thursday, February 20) in association with Aitch & Aitch Bee.
A spokesperson said: "From his club experience exclusively with Cardiff Blues to becoming one of Wales’ youngest ever captains, Sam will chat about a career that has seen many highs and lows.
"On top of that, he became only the second man to lead the Lions on two successive tours, remaining undefeated in a Lions series against Australia and New Zealand."
Now a popular TV pundit, Sam's insights into the game on BBC and TNT are always worth hearing.
The evening will include an interview with Sam plus a Q&A.
A few tickets priced £25 plus booking fee (£22.50 U18s) are still available from the box office or via www.theblaketheatre.org
On the pitch, Brynmawr lost 23-16 at home to Rumney on Friday night.
This Saturday (February 15), Abergavenny visit Newport HSOB and other games include Beddau v Brynmawr, Blaenavon v Dowlais, Usk v Risca, Rhymney v Nantyglo, Crumlin v Crickhowell and Bedwellty v Forgeside.