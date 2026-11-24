WALES will take on Japan for the second time this month and the fifth time in 16 months in the 9th/10th place Nations Championship play-off at Twickenham on Saturday.
They beat the Brave Blossoms 28-21 three weeks ago before their stunning 35-28 upset over the All Blacks.
But they just failed to stay unbeaten this Autumn series with an agonising 29-26 loss to Australia in Cardiff last weekend, a thrilling Test which went down to the last play with four-try Wales trying to run the ball from their own line.
Team skipper Dewi Lake, who scored two of their tries, said: "The effort was great but unfortunately it wasn’t to be for us this week.
"You have to give credit to the Australian defence – it was very much like ours against the All Blacks.
“Little inaccuracies from us let us down. We created the opportunities but we just couldn’t finish them off.
“We spoke about backing up last week’s performance and I think we did that, we just couldn’t get the result we wanted.”
Five changes to starting line-up
Coach Steve Tandy has announced five changes to the starting XV for the Wales team to play Japan.
Rhys Carré is selected at loosehead prop for his first start this November, while Ryan Elias starts at hooker.
Adam Beard is named in the second row alongside Dafydd Jenkins, who will captain Wales on Saturday.
James Botham returns to start at openside flanker, with Alex Mann selected at blindside and Aaron Wainwright at No. 8.
In the back line, Reuben Morgan-Williams makes his first start for Wales at scrum-half.
And Dewi Lake, Jac Morgan, Tomos Williams and Ellis Mee join the Wales replacements on the bench.
’Frustrated and disappointed with losing last weekend’
Tandy said: “We were frustrated and disappointed with losing last weekend. We probably weren’t as accurate as we could have been. But there were a lot of positives in the performance to take as well.
“We have one more match in this competition on Saturday, away from home. We want to go out there, be ruthless and show improvement on our previous performance against Japan.”
The full squad is:
15. Blair Murray (Scarlets – 22 caps) 14. Louis Rees-Zammit (Bristol Bears – 46 caps) 13. Eddie James (Scarlets – 14 caps) 12. Max Llewellyn (Gloucester Rugby – 16 caps) 11. Josh Adams (Cardiff Rugby – 74 caps) 10. Sam Costelow (Scarlets – 25 caps) 9. Reuben Morgan-Williams (Ospreys – 5 caps) 1. Rhys Carre (Saracens – 32 caps) 2. Ryan Elias (Scarlets – 54 caps) 3. Archie Griffin (Bath Rugby – 19 caps) 4. Dafydd Jenkins (Exeter Chiefs – 34 caps) (Captain) 5. Adam Beard (Montpellier – 69 caps) 6. Alex Mann (Cardiff Rugby – 20 caps) 7. James Botham (Cardiff Rugby – 26 caps) 8. Aaron Wainwright (Leicester Tigers – 72 caps).
Replacements 16. Dewi Lake (Gloucester Rugby – 37 caps) 17. Gareth Thomas (Ospreys – 46 caps) 18. Dillon Lewis (Dragons – 62 caps) 19. Taine Plumtree (Scarlets – 17 caps) 20. Jac Morgan (Gloucester Rugby – 30 caps). 21. Tomos Williams (Saracens – 77 caps) 22. Joe Hawkins (Scarlets – 14 caps) 23. Ellis Mee (Scarlets – 11 caps).
Wales v Japan is on ITV and S4C on Saturday, kick-off 1.10pm.
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