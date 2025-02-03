WRU East One
Abergavenny 1st XV 73 Senghenydd 29
SENGHENYDD were the visitors to Bailey Park on Saturday in what looked like a must-win game for the Claret and Ambers, who delivered by scoring 10 tries in a superb display of attacking rugby, reports COLIN EVANS.
Abergavenny selected Tom Powell, Robbie Lewis, Matt Charles, Will Evans, Callum Poole, Alun Chesworth-Rickards, Dan Beavan and Rob Dudley-Jones in the forwards.
And Rhys Ferguson, Dan Haymond, Ben Evans, Harvey Barrier, Tom Dudman, Anthony Squire and Dayle Price made up the backs.
From the outset both teams showed a willingness to play rugby as the ball was spread wide, testing both sets of defenders.
The taste of what was to come began almost immediately when Matt Charles took a high ball in his own 22, passed the ball out to Ben Evans in space who beat his opposite number on the outside to run in Abergavenny’s first try.
This was followed moments later by a counter-attack by Dan Haymond who linked up with Rhys Ferguson to send Evans in for his second.
At 14-0 up with just five minutes on the clock the Saints then had a period of pressure in the Abergavenny 22 and crossed for their first try.
The pattern of the game was now set, and both sides had the confidence to attack with open play from anywhere on the field.
Abergavenny were able to do this to great effect, sending Anthony Squire over on the right for his first try, soon followed by a try for Harvey Barrier after a good counterattack from Rhys Ferguson and Rob Dudley-Jones.
Senghenydd then came to the party and ran in two quality tries closing the scoreline to 31-17.
Dayle Price then showed quality, taking a high ball and attacking through midfield, before finding Tom Dudman who gave the scoring pass to Barrier to cross for his second try, which concluded the scoring for the first half at 38-17.
There was an air of anticipation from the crowd at half-time, hoping that the entertainment would be equally as compelling in the second half.
And they were not disappointed, Dan Haymond taking a catch in his own half, throwing the ball out to Squire who ran around the Senghenydd defense before giving the scoring pass to Dudman.
Abergavenny then introduced Alfie Lewis, Stuart Dixon and Eoin Shackleton in the forwards, with Tom Jones and Ruaire Milsom coming on in the backs.
Senghenydd had the next period of action running in their fourth try, thus importantly for them securing a four-try bonus point.
But the Anthony Squire show then followed, with a mixture of sheer pace and clever handling and team mates putting him into space, he was able to run in four tries in 12 minutes to take the game totally away from Senghenydd.
This was supported by a master class of kicking from Haymond who converted every kick he had at goal before being replaced.
Even though the game result was beyond Senghenydd, they continued to play an expansive game and were rewarded with the final try of the match to conclude the scoring at 73-29.
An entertaining game containing 15 tries was ably supported by a quality referee who allowed the players to express themselves.
Elsewhere, Blaenavon lost 38-12 at third-placed Nelson, while Championship East basement boys Brynmawr ran top-four visitors Glamorgan Wanderers close, just missing out 22-17.
Usk lost 32-22 in East 2 at Cwmbran, but Nantyglo won 38-7 at home to Oakdale to go third in E3.
Brynmawr host Rumney on Friday night (ko 7.15pm), but with Wales playing Italy in Rome on Saturday (ko 2.15pm, ITV) in the Six Nations, other grassroots rugby takes this weekend off before resuming on February 15.