CLUB rugby finally returned on Saturday afternoon in the wake of Wales' epic win over the All Blacks and the international grassroots hiatus.
Abergavenny gave it a go at high-flying Cwmbran in WRU East 2, Athony Squire with a breakaway try and a Rhys Jones conversion giving them an early lead, but ultimately losing 29-10, with the latter also kicking a penalty.
The club posted: "It was a fiercely contested encounter between two sides, with plenty of big collisions, hard-fought battles and commitment shown throughout.
"Plenty for the boys to take away, learn from and build on as we look ahead to the next challenge."
Hancock named Player of the Month
Meanwhile, Abergavenny RFC's October Player of the Month was awarded to Ben Hancock.
Senior club coach Jonny Bowen posted: "Ben has been fantastic in the month of October, but in all fairness he has been excellent since June.
"He’s a joy to coach and be around first and foremost. He’s always training and looking to get better. He’s so versatile too, I think we’ve used him in four positions so far, which shows we need to find ways to get him into the team.
"It’s probably not perfect for his development but shows what we think of him, and always does it without hesitation or a moan.
"He’s a big man that’s been carrying really well, with great footwork too. It’s so exciting to see where he ends up over the next few years at such a young age."
Usk miss out 40-22 at Pontypool United
Elsewhere, table mates Usk lost 40-22 at high-flying Pontypool United, Sam Harding scoring two tries, Lyle Bond one and seven points from the boot of Tom Welford.
Nantyglo's match at Pill Harriers was abandoned early on after a serious injury to a visiting player.
Abergavenny’s clash at home to Croesyceiliog this Saturday has been postponed, so club members and supporters will be able to enjoy the Wales v Japan match (1.10pm) and other Nations Championship play-offs in the clubhouse
Scheduled local matches include Brynmawr v Blackwood, Usk v Cwmbran, Nantyglo v Pontypool United, Crickhowell v Risca, Hartridge v Forgeside, but check club social media to confirm they are going ahead.
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