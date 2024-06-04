LIAM Williams and Cory Hill have been given surprise recalls by Wales for their summer Tests against world champions South Africa and Australia.
Both have been playing in Japan with Hill benefitting from Wales' second-row crisis, three years since his last cap.
He joins 11-times capped Monmouthshire second row Ben Carter in the squad, while Warren Gatland has also selected Gloucester wing or full-back Josh Hathaway among four uncapped players to face the Boks and the Wallabies.
Ospreys wing Keelan Giles and Cardiff pair Jacob Beetham and Ellis Bevan are the other uncapped players in a 36-strong training squad.
Gatland's side face the Springboks at Twickenham on June 22, when players based outside Wales are unavailable for a match outside the official Test window, and URC quarter-final victory by the Ospreys over Munster on Friday could see up to six more missing.
The squad then heads on a two-Test tour of Australia in July.
Will Rowlands, Josh Adams, Alex Mann and Ryan Elias are all being rested for the summer.
But fly-half Ioan Lloyd and flankers Taine Basham and James Botham are notable absentees from the Six Nations squad.
And there is still no place for the likes of Morgan Morris, Eddie James, Nicky Smith or Johnny Williams, who have all shown good club form.
Sam Costelow is the only specialist 10 included, with returning Cardiff centre Ben Thomas providing cover, while Dragons lock Matthew Screech is also recalled.
World Cup co-captains Jac Morgan and Dewi Lake return having missed the Six Nations through injury, with Gatland yet to name his summer skipper.