DEWI Lake has urged Wales to give interim head coach Matt Sherratt the perfect send-off with a win over England at a passion-packed sold out Principality Stadium on Saturday.
“Matt has been excellent and it would be great to send him out on a high note for the work that he’s put in over the past four weeks, the effort that he’s shown and how quickly he’s been able to implement what he’s wanted to implement,” said Lake, who returned to match action from injury, as Wales came back from the dead to nearly snatch a win in Scotland last weekend.
“That would be excellent and it’d be a real good show for the boys who have worked extremely hard, and gone through some tough times in this campaign.
“The desire to win has been there from the start for us no matter who’s been in charge or who’s been involved. That desire doesn’t go away and we’ve been desperate to win for a while.
“That’s what Test match rugby is about, that’s what this environment is about. There’s no need to get up for a game like England – that takes care of itself.
“It’s about being accurate and correcting the things that went wrong in Edinburgh. This is a quality England side, but we’ll be looking to get that win that’s been evading us for a while.”
Meanwhile, Scarlets wing Tom Rogers and Cardiff Rugby wing Josh Adams have been released from the squad.
Rogers sustained a fractured thumb against Scotland at the weekend that requires surgery, while Adams is released due to a hamstring injury in training that requires a period of rehabilitation that will be undertaken at his club.
Wales v England is live on BBC One this Saturday (March 15), kick-off 4.45pm.