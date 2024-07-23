WALES finally signed off the season with a win – albeit a one-point last gasp non-cap victory over Queensland in Brisbane, to end a run of nine defeats.
Despite leading by 17 points in the second half, a double from home wing Mac Grealy put the hosts in front with just eight minutes to play.
But displaying outstanding character, Wales hit back to steal the win 36-35 with a try from replacement scrum-half Kieran Hardy in the 79th minute after Wales had gone through 21 phases to set up the blindside snipe from a ruck.
There was a first try on his Wales debut for rugby league convert Regan Grace and six tries in all for the tourists at the Suncorp Stadium.
And despite the run of defeats, coach Warren Gatland has blooded several young players, and likes what he has seen.
With Fiji up next at home in the autumn, followed by Tests against Australia and world champions South Africa, he is confident Wales will become a force to be reckoned with.
"We started a rebuilding process after the World Cup with a group of young players and, trust me, the group is going to become a really good team," he wrote in his Telegraph column.
"We are just missing a bit of experience and at times our naivety is evident in key areas, but what I can’t fault is their work-rate and commitment.
"Our forward pack for the second Test had only 112 caps but we are developing some real athletes. All I would say to people who are frustrated by the results is watch this space.
"We have been here before. I know I am going to have a team for the World Cup that no side will want in their pool."