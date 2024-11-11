WARREN Gatland expressed himself "frustrated" as Wales fell to a 10th straight Test defeat and a first home loss to Fiji (24-19) on Sunday.
And it won't get any easier, with the pumped up Wallabies winging in to Cardiff this Sunday (November 17, ko 4.10pm) after conquering England 42-37 at Twickenham.
Wales led 14-3 in the first half but fell behind after conceding 12 penalties and missing 32 tackles at the Principality Stadium.
“I’m just frustrated really. We tried to be positive in the way we played, and showed glimpses of that in the way we started,” said the head coach.
“We could have been 20 points up... some things we need to be better at.
“I thought we were pretty unlucky on some calls, which haven’t helped as well.
"We’re frustrated as it’s definitely a game we’ve gone out there and targeted to win and we’ve come up a bit short.
“We created some space and scored that first try. On a couple of other occasions... we’ve created opportunities.
“I’ve been around long enough to understand that Test match rugby is about performing and winning.
"But I’m trying to take a little bit of pressure off the players, so they don’t feel too much themselves and they have the confidence to go out there, be accurate and play,” said Gatland.
“There were probably one or two moments when the players look back, they will think if they had been more accurate and got the ball away, we could have created opportunities.
"But in fairness, that’s the first thing they’ll do is look at themselves and see where they can be better for next week.”