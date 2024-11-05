THE Dragons have confirmed the departure of head coach Dai Flanagan after a poor start to the BKT United Rugby Championship saw them slump to 15th in the table.
Having joined the coaching staff at the Gwent region in the summer of 2022, Flanagan found himself thrust into the leading role after only one game when director of rugby Dean Ryan was sacked.
He oversaw 10 wins and a draw in 48 games in charge in the URC and European competition as head coach.
And with just one win in the opening block of six matches this season, the board have opted to make a change during the international window before fixtures resume on November 30 with a derby match against Cardiff at the Arms Park.
Filo Tiatia, recruited in the summer as defence coach, will take over the reins as interim head coach
The former All Blacks back row played for five years at the Ospreys and has previous coaching experience in New Zealand and Japan.
“The decision has been mutually agreed by all parties following extensive discussions regarding the club’s performance and future direction,” read a Dragons statement.
“We thank Dai for his contribution, professionalism, and dedication to Dragons RFC throughout his time at the club and wish him and his family well for the future.
“Filo Tiatia will now take charge of the team as interim head coach, supported by the current coaching staff. Dragons RFC will make further announcements on the coaching team going forward in due course.”
Meanwhile, Wales will be looking for a first Test win in 10 games when they host Fiji in Cardiff on Sunday (November 10), kick-off 1.40pm.