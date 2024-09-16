FOURTEEN-man Crickhowell 1st XV suffered a narrow 36-31 opening day home derby loss to Gwernyfed in bright sunshine on Saturday, the crowd seeing eight tries.
The hosts opened the scoring with a Ieuan Werrett penalty after three minutes, but Gwern hit back, Gethin Davies plunging over from a ruck before Tyler Morris converted for a 7-3 lead.
Crick wasted no time re-gaining the initiative, the ball spun wide to Dafyd James to make it 8-7.
Morris and Werrett then exchanged penalties, but when the former took the restart he spotted an opportunity, kicking to the blind side where wing Tom Morgan reacted quickly, hacking on and winning the foot race to touch down for 15-11.
The Talgarth side’s cause was helped on the half hour when indiscipline saw home prop Gavin Norman take an early bath.
And they capitalised when Cellan Skyrme went over from a maul, Morris converting for 22-11.
Crickhowell overcame the handicap of playing with 14 after the break, Werrett first taking three points after the Gwern defence strayed offside for 22-14.
But the visitors took their chances, the ball passing through the hands of centres Dylan Skyrme and Gethin Davies before Calum Ferguson finished a fine move with aplomb and Morris converting from a wide angle (29-14).
Werrett reduced it by three with a penalty, before a clever crossfield kick was fielded by Ieuan Evans who had no difficulty crossing over, Werrett adding the extras for 29-24.
But again Gwernyfed struck from the restart, Kyle Davies evading several tackles to set up a ruck, from where Lloyd Powell was driven over.
Inevitably Morris converted for 36-24 with 10 minutes to play.
Crick summoned up reserves of energy to mount a series of attacks that ended with a fine try by flanker Keanu Morris, Werrett adding the two points to make it 36-31.
The nerves were jangling, but referee Alex Yau blew the final whistle, with Crickhowell having the scant consolation of a losing bonus point to show for all their efforts.
Other results saw Brynmawr lose 33-7 at Rumney in Championship East, while Usk lost 31-17 at Caldicot in E2, Nantyglo fell 26-7 at New Panteg in E3, and Forgeside lost 41-10 at home to RTB Ebbw Vale in E4.
Fixtures this Saturday (September 21) include – Abergavenny v Pontypool United, Senghenydd v Blaenavon, Brynmawr v St Peters, Usk v Abercarn, Nantyglo v Abertysswg, RTB Ebbw Vale v Crickhowell, Bettws v Forgeside.