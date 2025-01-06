ABERGAVENNY RFC have shared news that former team manager Ryan 'Bear'Thomas is on the road to recovery after suffering a heart attack and a stroke last November.
The club posted about Ryan, who switched to become Pontypool RFC manager at the start of the season: "We have fantastic news to share for the start of 2025.
"Ryan “Bear” Thomas has made some amazing progress, and while he has a long road to recovery, he has already beaten the odds and we know he will keep improving.
"All our love and support are with Tor, Teddy, Sian and the rest of his family.
"In terms of support, the family has set up a gofundme page to use for his rehab and make the changes they need at Bear’s home.
"If you’d like to donate, please visit https://gofund.me/53210bd5."
Sister-in-law Amy Lowe, who is organising the fundraiser, said: "Ryan is a fighter who truly deserves the best treatment, and we are determined to raise as much money as possible to contribute to additional top-tier rehab and home adaptations to enable him to come home to Tors (wife) and Teddie (son) as quickly as possible."
On the pitch at the weekend, the only local team who saw game time were Crickhowell, who launched the new year in style with a thumping 50-12 win at Bettws, including three tries for Lewis Logan, that leaves them third in WRU East 4.
Other teams will be hoping to get back to match action this Saturday (January 11) when fixtures include a mouthwatering Blaenavon v Abergavenny East One derby.
Also scheduled are – Brynmawr v Rumney, Croesyceiliog v Usk, Caerleon v Nantyglo, Crickhowell v Whitehead, Forgeside v Llanhilleth.