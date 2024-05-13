ABERGAVENNY RFC 1st XV gave a run out to some of their young guns in their final WRU East One league match away to derby rivals Blaenavon in midweek.
The hosts triumphed 41-19 in an entertaining game to finish fifth and take local bragging rights, with Aber safe in 10th after a tough season where they won seven of their 22 matches.
Brynmawr took the title with a whopping 100 points, losing just one game 27-26 to third-placed Ynysddu, who go up alongside the champions and second-placed Talywain, who only lost two games themselves and finished just seven points behind Mawr.
At the other end of the table, Pontypool United avoided the drop in their last game on Saturday, beating Bedlinog 19-7 at home to send Risca down to E2 by a single point.
Usk finished a creditable seventh in E2 with seven wins from their 20 games, while Crickhowell signed off with a thumping 50-12 midweek win at Bettws to finish sixth in E4 with nine wins from 18 games.
Blaenavon-based Forgeside also blasted their way to second place and a second successive promotion, with two big wins in a week over E5 basement boys West Mon, following up the previous weekend's 63-15 home win with a 69-7 triumph away on Saturday.