ABERGAVENNY 1st XV gave high-flying Abertillery Blaenau Gwent a run for their money in a firecracker of a game at Bailey Park on Saturday before going down to a 39-20 defeat.
Anthony Squire, Alfie Lewis and Ben Evans went over the whitewash for Aber, while Dan Haymond kicked a penalty and a conversion in a hard fought game where the final scoreline possibly flattered the Green Army.
The result leaves the hosts fifth in WRU East One, a point ahead of Monmouth who beat Bedlinog 28-27 at home on Saturday, with Abertillery BG's win seeing them leapfrog the latter to the top of the table.
Meanwhile, Brynmawr's Championship East struggles continued as they trailed 35-0 at half-time away to high-flying Penallta.
But the 2023/24 East One champions showed character after the break to edge the second period 14-5 at the Ystrad Mynach Centre of Excellence, with the final score 40-14.
Mawr stay second from bottom, with a home match against Treorchy up next this Saturday (November 9).
Blaenavon meanwhile edged a basement East One thriller 31-30 away to bottom side Pontypool United to lift them five points clear of the dropzone.
But Usk missed out to East 2 leaders Blackwood 39-24 at home, leaving them sixth.
Nantyglo held on for an 18-15 home win over Chepstow in East 3 however, with the visitors missing a last-gasp penalty kick to level, and the winners leapfrogging their rivals to seventh on points scored difference.
Crickhowell went second in E4 after another gutsy 22-19 win at Llanhilleth, overhauling Gwernyfed to move into the promotion spots thanks to the latter drawing 27 all at leaders RTB Ebbw Vale.
But Blaenavon's Forgeside were edged out 19-18 at home to bottom side Pontllanfraith to slip into the drop zone.
Abergavenny Quins also lost out 49-7 at home to Bedwas Barbarians in the Dragons League, with their next game home to Newport High School Old Boys on Saturday, November 16.
Other fixtures this Saturday (November 9) include – Senghenydd v Abergavenny, Usk v Cwmbran, Oakdale v Nantyglo, Pontllanfraith v Crickhowell.
Meanwhile, Abergavenny RFC’s clubhouse will be open this Sunday afternoon (November 10) for the screening of the Wales v Fiji game, kick-off 1.40pm,.