WRU East One
Blaenavon 27 Monmouth RFC 30
SATURDAY’S fixture against Blaenavon was an away day for the hosts, too, as the levelling work on their pitch means ‘home’ games at Nantyglo RFC, reports PETE WALTERS.
Sunshine and a grassy pitch made for near perfect conditions barring a crosswind, for what proved a keenly fought contest settled only in the closing minutes.
The game commenced with some purposeful heavy carrying until a late tackle allowed Blaenavon’s goal-kicker to post three points after six minutes.
Centre Dan Dunmore displaying his defensive qualities was to the fore in thwarting a threatening home attack, before pacey new full-back Jeffrey Erasmus chipped ahead and was up to tackle only for the referee to penalise him.
The official penalised several infringements at the breakdown, which he policed consistently in keeping with his higher level rugby experience.
Long kicks for territory saw Monmouth’s line-out functioning largely well, until scrum-half Ollie Scriven had to scurry around to recover an untidy knock back, although it led to the visitors’ first really positive move into their opponents’ half before a whistle for holding on.
But a ruck turnover brought a break from fly-half Lewis Bates which centre Morgan Jeffs completed in style, improved by Erasmus’s conversion for a 7-3 lead.
Blaenavon soon bounced back though, regaining a 10-7 lead attacking down the right, aided by a missed tackle.
In reply, Monmouth were all but away down the left before a poor inside pass was knocked on.
Called back for a penalty, a kick into touch and several winning rucks then saw second-row Shaun Hobbs nearly going over before a turnover.
Monmouth now changed their front row under the new interchange arrangements, stiffening up the set piece for Hobbs to burst through untouched for a 14-10 lead.
But a defensive kick was then charged down and the follow up made it 17-14 minutes before the break.
Monmouth quickly levelled through a penalty, but complaining about a further Blaenavon penalty award gave the hosts a 20-17 half-time lead.
The break recharged the visitors’ batteries though, and from a penalty for a side entry, Scriven was over for a converted try for a 24-20 lead.
A break then saw the centres away but lack of support brought only a penalty and a warning to both captains about the penalty count – so much so that the next offence saw a Blaenavon yellow card.
The refreshed Monmouth front row rejoined, and Cotton again showed his ball carrying prowess.
Play had quickened up and a high tackle on Monmouth brought another yellow card.
To and fro went the game punctuated by turnovers and kicking away possession, but when the visitors broke left a marginally forward pass was spotted by the referee.
The scrum brought a penalty for a prop coming up and from a corner kick and line-out and several rucks, the defence cracked and it was 27-27 with four minutes left.
But it was Monmouth who then pinned the hosts in their 5m area via a 50/22 clearance,.
And a penalty to the corner and numerous rucks ended with a snap drop goal from Bates to seal it 30-27.
This Saturday (October 26) brings Rhydyfelin to the Sportsground for a Wales Division One Cup 2nd round clash, kick-off 2pm.
Monmouth Druids also won by three points at the weekend, downing Dragons League leaders Gwernyfed 10-7 to go third.