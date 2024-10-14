WRU East One
Abergavenny RFC 1st XV 27 Blaenavon 22
THE much-anticipated derby encounter between Abergavenny and Blaenavon was played out on Saturday at Bailey Park, with the hosts narrowly bagging bragging rights, reports COLIN EVANS.
Abergavenny selected Max Wiltshire, Alfie Lewis, Eoin Shackleton, James Trumper, Will Evans, Dan Beavan, Max Gregory and Harry Judd in the forwards.
And Rhys Ferguson, Will Rees, Harry Leaver, Lewis Prendergast, Gareth Beavan, Anthony Squire and Harvey Barrier made up the backs.
Two minutes of silence were observed for Dai Prosser before kick-off, who was loved by both clubs in equal measure on and off the field.
The game kicked off with Blaenavon’s superior weight and size being evident in the early forward exchanges.
However, during one of Abergavenny’s first visits into the opposition half they were awarded a high tackle penalty which Harvey Barrier converted for a 3-0 lead.
The Blues were soon back into the game when the ball was ripped from a maul and spread wide for their winger to score in the corner, the touchline conversion giving them a 7-3 lead.
But from this point Abergavenny began to put their game plan into motion.
Quick service from Rhys Ferguson gave Will Rees time to dictate play, and he released his three-quarters to provide some champagne rugby for the Bailey Park crowd for the remainder of the half.
Firstly, Gareth Beavan split the Blaenavon midfield and sent a scoring pass for Harry Leaver to score the hosts' first try, converted by Barrier.
Soon after Max Wiltshire cut a great line through the Blaenavon defence to put Anthony Squire over in the corner to make it 15-7.
And with Abergavenny running the ball from all areas, it was no surprise when Squire gathered a loose defensive kick, ran at the visitors' midfield, outpaced the defence and sent a scoring pass out to Leaver who cut inside to score his second of the afternoon under the posts (22-7).
Abergavenny continued to play with flair and great enterprise and from a position close to the Blaenavon line, Wiltshire broke through the defensive line to score Abergavenny’s bonus point try, converted by Barrier, making it a comfortable looking 27-7 at the break.
Dylan Edwards and Luke Evans were given an opportunity at the start of the second half, but Abergavenny began with a few loose kicks which put them under pressure.
Blaenavon had renewed vigour and determination and all of a sudden this was a very different game, with Abergavenny denied possession as the visitors’ bigger forwards came into the game.
Strong tackling held them at bay for some time, but finally former Bailey Park favourite Alex Howes crossed for a try to close the score to 27-12.
And another poor Abergavenny kick gifted Blaenavon possession and fellow former player, Nathan Byrne, was put into space to cross the tryline, converted by Dan Butler.
At 27-19 with 30 minutes left, this game was there for either side to win.
Tom Powell, Matt Charles and Dayle Price brought fresh legs to reinvigorate the hosts, but it was ‘Man of the Match’ Harry Judd, Dan Beavan and Will Evans who took on the Blaenavon pack head on to lift the home side’s effort.
The team followed their example, and the attacking threat was resisted.
A Blaenavon penalty closed the gap to five points in the final minutes, but it turned out to only provide a losing bonus point, as much to the relief of the Bailey Park faithful, Abergavenny held on to win 27-22.
Abergavenny Quins also entertained Blackwood Griffins in the Athletic League on Saturday, running out 31-19 winners.
They fielded a strong team consisting of Dan Davies, Josh Jones, Joel Powell, Olly Milsom, Matt Collins, Dan Anstey, Josh Barden, Morgan West-Jones, Cai Anstey, Aaron Mills (capt), Stuart Dixon, Finley Nash, Tom Dudman, Freddie Sullivan, Kiatisak Tinanop, Ruaire Milsom, Tom Jones, Adam Binmore, Oliver Wadley, Josh Hitchman.