ABERGAVENNY 1st XV travelled to East One league leaders Abertillery BG on Saturday, aiming to build on the great efforts of the previous week after pushing second-placed Bedlinog close, reports COLIN EVANS.
They began with a great tempo and immediately put Abertillery under great pressure, with the set piece functioning well and a steady stream of possession providing the backs with a solid platform.
And a converted try by Anthony Squire and two penalties by Ben Evans gave Abergavenny a 13-0 lead going into half-time.
But Abertillery raised their game in the second half and gradually chipped away at the Abergavenny lead, finally scoring three tries for a narrow 19-13 victory.
Those who were there were witnessed a great game of rugby and the visitors were well worth their losing bonus point, leaving them eighth.
Back at Bailey Park, Abergavenny Quins won 22-10 at home to Blackwood Griffins to stay sixth in the Dragons League.
Elsewhere, Blaenavon moved up to fifth in East One with a 45-10 home win over bottom side Pontypool United.
But last year's promoted E1 champions Brynmawr agonisingly lost 24-22 at home to Aberdare, blowing a scrum under the visitors' posts by pushing too early, and remain rooted in the Championship East relegation zone.
E2 mid-table Usk were downed 46-15 by table-toppers Blackwood on Islwyn High School’s 3G pitch, improving after the break when trailing 34-3 to share the second period 12 apiece.
Nantyglo ran out 26-15 winners at high-flying Chepstow in E3, but Crickhowell's promotion push was hit by a 21-12 loss at home to Llanhilleth, leaving them third in E4.
Forgeside also missed out 48-17 at Pontllanfraith, leaving them bottom of E4, four points from safety.
Fixtures this Saturday (February 1) include – Abergavenny v Senghenydd, Nelson v Blaenavon, Brynmawr v Glamorgan Wanderers, Cwmbran v Usk, Nantyglo v Oakdale, Crickhowell v Pontllanfraith.