MYNYDD DU fell runner Rhian Probert stormed to the over-55 women's title in the Ras Pedol Peris and British Championship fell race in Snowdonia.
The arduous 28km challenge on steep and rocky terrain saw a huge 2,600m of ascent, including Snowdon itself, Glyder Faw, Wyddfa and six other peaks, and attracted a 207-strong field.
Rhian came home in 4 hours 44 minutes 20 seconds as 15th fastest woman and 110th overall, some 38 minutes ahead of her nearest age-group rival.
Fastest woman in a sizzling 3.30.50 was Naomi Lang of Carnethy Hill in 13th overall.
Quickest overall was Grant Finlay of Dark Peak Fell runners, who sped up and down the mountain tops in 3 hours 14 minutes 58 seconds, just 17 seconds ahead of Tim Lamont of Helm Hill Runners.
MD's Wyndham Turner raced home 69th overall in 4.20.46, 12.37 ahead of club mate and over-40 runner Matt Farrer who placed 99th.
The course will be somewhat shorter this Saturday (October 5), when local runners tackle the Fan Fawr fell race over 3.2km from Storey Arms, with 306m of ascent, in the opening fixture of the 2024/25 South Wales Winter Hill Series
The following month sees a busy period in the Black Mountains and Beacons, with the 9.6k Sugar Loaf Winter race on November 2, Llyn Y Fan over 8.8km on November 16, and the Blorenge over 5.7k on November 30, followed by the Skirrid over 5.7k on December 21.