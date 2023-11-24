BLAENAVON Blues’ Ardal South East match at home to Risca United last Saturday (September 18) was called off at the last minute due to a waterlogged pitch, with the visitors posting shortly before kick-off: “Stop & make a u-turn!! Today’s match at @blaenavonblues has been postponed.
“Match officials needed to make sure it had been raining... On the positive side we can watch the Wales match now!”
Third-placed Goytre FC’s trip to Abercarn was also sunk by a sodden pitch.
Both the Blues’ 2nd XI game at Caldicot Town and the 3rd team game away at Govilon against Forgeside also fell victim to the weather.
Goytre’s South East Reserves League 2nd XI at least played on Friday night, but lost out 3-1 at home to table-toppers Risca, and remain second from bottom.
While Abergavenny Town are not in action this Saturday (November 25), Blues and Goytre have fourth round ties in the FAW Trophy.
Blaenavon are at home to AFC Wattstown while the village outfit are on the road at Cefn Cribwr.
While most other fixtures were off at the weekend, Crickhowell ran out 4-2 winners at home to Trinant to move up to fourth in Gwent Premier 2.
And in the North Gwent Division One table-top battle, Brynmawr United hammered visitors Argoed Reform 4-0 on a wet and windy afternoon to leapfrog them to pole position with a game in hand.
Damien Watkins, Liam Robinson, James Watkins and Robert McKenzie were the marksmen as the unbeaten hosts made it a perfect eight wins from eight this season, ending Reform’s own unbeaten record in the process.
Elsewhere, Monmouth Town 2nds secured a fourth East Gwent One win 4-2 at home to Sudbrook CC, Noddy Swingwood firing a brace, backed by a first senior goal for 16-year-old full back Archie Smith and one for Tommy Chubb.
Goytre 2nds host Abergavenny Town 2nds in a SE Reserves League derby this Friday night (November 24).
Fixtures on Saturday (November 25) include – Blaenavon Blues v AFC Wattsville, Cefn Cribwr v Goytre, Chepstow Town 2nds v Blaenavon Blues 2nds, Clydach Wasps v Pill, Llanhilleth Athletic v Nantyglo, Mardy v Neuadd Wen, Brynmawr United v Garnlydan, Monmouth Town v Lucas Cwmbran, Cwmcarn Athletic v Usk Town, Riverside Rovers v Crickhowell, Forgeside v PILCS 2nds, Pontnewynydd v Clydach Wasps 2nds, Tranch v Crickhowell 2nds, Panteg 2nds v Blaenavon Blues 3rds, Prescoed v Pontnewynydd 2nds, Usk Town 2nds v Forgeside 2nds, Leominster Town Colts v Ewyas Harold, Nantyglo 2nds v Fields Park 2nds, Sudbrook CC v Monmouth Town 2nds.