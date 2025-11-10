SATURDAY'S Richard Cole Contracting Wyedean Stages Rally was yet again a roaring success, with thousands of spectators enjoying the action in the late autumn sunshine, writes PAUL WILLETTS.
Celebrating its 50th anniversary, "the biggest event in the Forest of Dean" brings thousands of pounds to the local economy.
And at the front it was business as usual for 2024 Doncaster winners Matt Hirst and Declan Dear who took a comfortable one minute 21 seconds victory in the Delta Salvage Skoda Fabia, the likeable duo leading from start to finish (38.58).
Second were Bradford/Cheshire pair Liam Clark and Harry Stubbs (40.19) in the Ford Fiesta Rally2, who held off Irish duo James Wilson and Paul Mulholland in the Skoda Fabia Rally2 by 13 seconds.
Top local honours went to Bob Morgan and Adrian Williams in the Winner Garage Skoda Fabia R5, overcoming brake issues on the opening two tests to take fourth (42.00) for a fine end to a good Welsh Championship season.
Rallying newcomer Rob Morris had experienced Abergavenny co-driver Paul Spooner in the hot-seat in the Citroën and was an excellent fifth.
But it wasn't the debut Coleford's Nik Elsmore and Pauline Nash wished for in the CDS Taxis & Calico-backed Skoda Fabia R5, after starting well and holding second behind Hirst after stage 3.
Unfortunately, they then clipped an exposed rock on the second Speech House stage at high speed, breaking a wheel, damaging the suspension and ending their rally.
Top 2wd and first historic car went to the beautiful Fiat 131 of Cheltenham's Nick Elliott and Dave Price after a terrific battle with the Allglass Anglia Escort RS1800 of Ben Friend and Monmouth's Cliffy Simmons, who retired on the final stage with broken steering.
A great drive from Newent's Geoff Phelps and Colin Jenkins in the Hartpury Farms Escort RS1800 saw them holding eighth going into the final test, before losing second and third gear dropped them to 10th, though still taking Class 6.
Twelth went the way of Gloucester building contractor Tim Freeman with Paul Williams in the TL Freeman Escort RS1800.
A fabulous drive from Bream's Luke Watts and Matt Rogers in the Ian Watts & Son 1400 MG ZR took 13th and Class 9 after a trouble-free run.
Fourteenth went the way of Abergavenny tarmac specialist Damian Cole with Ian Alsop, on a rare gravel outing in the Get Connected.Com Escort RS1800.
Two crews expected to be in the top ten had fraught days. The new Chepstow-backed Weir Rallying Escort RS1800 of Tom Llewellin and Sion Williams took a first stage maximum with exhaust manifold issues.
And with repairs made they set some top 2wd times getting used to the more powerful car, finishing 68th and fifth in class.
Forest husband and wife duo Nigel and Karen Jenkins got off to an awful start breaking shaft within a mile of stage one and taking a stage maximum.
Further issues ensued, and they were final finishers in 70th and eighth in class, but better it happened at home, and not in three weeks as they chase a third BTRDA title on the Grizedale Stages.
Sadly, there was no fairytale hat-trick win for Nik Elsmore on the 50th anniversary of his dad Graham's win in the first 1975 race, but the old Wyedean is still as popular as ever, and long may it continue.
