IT’S just a few weeks before some 200 cars will line up for what is arguably the best historic rally anywhere in the world – the 2025 Roger Albert Clark (RAC) Rally, named after the legendary British driver, reports PAUL WILLETTS.
Herefordshire and Forest drivers and cars will be among those taking on five gruelling days rallying through Wales, Northumberland and the Scottish Borders, with the small West Wales town of Carmarthen once again host to the race.
Abergavenny businessman Richard Hopkins with Richard Wise alongside is back for another crack, but won't be using his successful Sunbeam, but a new Hopgrove Construction-backed MK1 Escort RS1600.
Old Monmothian co-driver Cliffy Simmons joins Ben Friend, with the Roger Albert Clark veterans back once more in the Allglass Anglia & West Wales Rally Spares Escort RS1800.
Two years ago they held a strong fourth going into the last day before agonisingly sliding into a ditch with almost the finish in sight, so they’ll be determined to put that right this year.
Herefordshire father and son Ian and Dan Evans are in a race against time and budget after a big accident on the recent Woodpecker Stages, which has left the Allensmore team with a lot of work to do on the Escort, but they are determined to be there in November.
"I certainly could have done without all this work and expense, it’s taken some of our RAC budget to get the car repaired, but this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, so I’ll do everything to be in Carmarthen on November 20," said Ian.
RAC debutants include Tom Llewellin, son of twice British champion Dai, who will have the experience of Ross Whittock in the co-drivers seat in the Chepstow and Forest-backed Weir Rallying Bulwark Dave Jenkins Motorsport Coleford Escort RS1800.
“This is an amazing event, and I'm so grateful to Rob Weir for giving me the opportunity of doing it along with Ross,” said Tom. “We have a good team around us with Dave, so we,ll just take one stage at a time."
Cinderford garage owner Bob Morgan together with Adrian Williams are another crew making their RAC debut, but obviously not in their usual Fabia R5, but a Skoda Favorit, sourced from Hungary earlier this year.
Skoda had a lot of class success with the Favorite in the early 90s, so the duo will be looking for class honours.
Chepstow’s Sacha Kakad returns with James Aldridge in a Wales Motorsport-prepared Escort RS1800, while it will be the final RAC for the Datsun 240Z of Jeremy Easson and his Littledean co-driver Mike Reynolds.
After a Wednesday evening ceremonial start in Carmarthen, the crews will leave early on Thursday morning to face two days in the beautiful Welsh forests before heading North on Friday evening for the infamous Kielder Forest complex and Scotland, before a Monday evening finish in Carlisle.
The event recaptures the halcyon days of the RAC rallies from the late 60s to early 80s, when crews came from all over the world to compete in this fabulous event.
As it’s November, competitors are likely to face rain, fog, snow and ice, making it man and machine against the elements, with the route also lined by thousands watching all makes and models of car.
For all ticket sales and event Information, especially spectator safety .please go to www.racrmc.org
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.