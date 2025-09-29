DAMIAN Cole and co-driver Paul Spooner stormed through on the final stage of the 60th anniversary Tour of Epynt to grab third – 17 years on from victory in the event in the Abergavenny duo’s first race together.
The iconic Mynydd Epynt military range was at its spectacular best for the landmark race, with organisers Port Talbot Motor Club running a two-day format, keeping documentation and servicing within Sennybridge Range.
That allowed for a compact route and a relaxed timetable over eight timed stages covering around 80 competitive miles.
Jersey driver Sam Touzel enjoyed a perfect finale to his Protyre Motorsport UK Asphalt Rally Championship campaign, claiming his first outright victory on one of the season’s most demanding courses.
Touzel, driving the Smart Scaffolding/Trade Centre UK Ford Fiesta Rally2 with co-driver Max Freeman, won by over a minute, despite having only one previous experience on Epynt’s rollercoaster roads.
Early pace-setters Wayne and Rhys Jones in their Darrian T90 GTR kit car led after the opening four stages by a single second, but mechanical issues on the penultimate stage came while they were holding second position.
David Wright and Jane Nicol, just 10 seconds behind at the overnight halt, finished in second in their Grove Hill Garage Fiesta Rally2, marking Wright’s first Epynt visit in two decades.
Abergavenny businessman Cole and Spooner on the notes returned to form after early over-revving issues, launching a strong push on the final stage in their Get Connected Citroën C3 Rally2 to secure the last podium position.
And John Stone and Swansea Valley co-driver Rhys Stoneman finished a close fourth in their Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 after overcoming an early engine issue.
Elsewhere, promising Motorsport UK Academy co-driver Sam Weller and Sean Crowley retired their Darrian Kit Car on stage two with an engine valve problem.
Brecon & Epynt Motor Club marshalled the event, sponsored by Ynyscynon MOT Centre, providing timing and safety support.
