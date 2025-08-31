EVENT sponsor Damian Cole stormed to the annual Mewla Rally crown for a superb seventh time on the military roads of Mynydd Epynt alongside co-driver Paul Spooner.
The Abergavenny duo lined up in car three in the Citroën C3 Rally2 and came home 46 seconds clear of the field.
Cole has supported the event as a competitor over a number of decades and more recently as title event sponsor.
And as such a loyal supporter, it was fitting that the Abergavenny businessman was triumphant for a record seventh time – a total that’s perhaps unlikely to be surpassed.
First run as a stage rally in the late 1970s, the Mewla has occasionally incorporated stages on the Royal Welsh Showground.
This year however, organisers Epynt Motor Club made history by using new government legislation to close a section of public road for motorsport for the first time.
A three-mile stretch between Pentrebach, near Halfway, and the Epynt military road complex was used twice on Sunday morning, and was welcomed by both competitors and residents who supported from their doorsteps.
John Dalton and co-driver Gwynfor Jones seeded car one in the famous Darrian returned after several years away, but were forced to retire early with mechanical issues.
Lampeter crew Wayne ‘Tar’ Jones and Rhys Jones had been tipped as potential winners in their Darrian and led the field by 18 seconds after five stages, only to retire with mechanical failure.
And that opened the door for Cole and Spooner, who took control of the rally and never looked back.
Rob Tout and Terry Martin pushed hard in their Ford Fiesta R5 but were unable to close the gap, while Brad Cole and Daniel Petrie completed the podium with a fine drive in another Fiesta Rally2.
Gareth James and Steffan Evans entertained the crowds in their ‘Black Beauty’ Escort Mk2, winning the historic class.
But it was a disappointing day for Buith’s Christian Prynne and Paul Cook who retired their Suzuki Ignis after an off-road excursion, while Brecon co-driver Sam Weller – drafted in at the last minute to partner Barry John in his Subaru Impreza – was sidelined by mechanical issues following an early off-roader.
Llandovery’s Eurwyn Davies also hit trouble when his Darrian T9 refused to fire up on stage four.
There was joy, however, for Talgarth’s Lucie Gutteridge, who co-drove Peter Taylor to a finish on their first outing at Epynt in a Mazda MX5, placing 36th overall and 9th in class five.
It was again another excellent Mewla. Epynt Motor Club ran a faultless event, with no incidents or delays, while also taking the first tentative step’s into closed road rallying, which proved a resounding success and hopefully will be retained for future editions.
Closed-road rallying will return to Mid Wales this weekend (September 5-7) with Rali Bae Ceredigion, a European Rally Championship qualifier.
the Elan Valley, Beulah and Abergwesyn areas are set to be affected by times stages and local road closures.
Final results:1st - Damian Cole / Paul Spooner - Citroen C3 Rally 2. 46:47; 2nd - Rob Tout / Terry Martin - Ford Fiesta R5 2 47:33; 3rd - Brad Cole / Daniel Petrie - Ford Fiesta Rally 2 47:37; 4th - Thomas Cooper / Sarah Edwards - Ford Fiesta Rally 2 48:02; 5th - Gareth James / Steffan Evans - Ford Escort Mk2 48:46.
