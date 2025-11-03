THIS Saturday’s 50th anniversary Richard Cole Contracting Wyedean Stages Rally was yet again well over-subscribed, reports PAUL WILLETTS.
The final round of the Pirelli Welsh National Championship will see a three-way fight for the title, with the high quality entry tackling seven special stages, and the bulk of the action in the Speech House Forest complex in view of the main spectator areas.
The event started half a century ago on October 12, 1975, when Coleford’s Graham Elsmore took the first of his hat-trick of victories.
Fifty years on, son Nik will be looking to emulate his dad with his third win, now armed with a Skoda Fabia R5 for the first time alongside Pauline Nash.
"Given it’s the first time in the R5 car, it may take a while to get up to speed, but I'm going to give it a go and enjoy driving the car,” he said.
Cinderford’s Bob Morgan and Adrian Williams are another crew looking for top spot in the Winner Garage Skoda Fabia R5.
Both Elsmore and Morgan will be looking to take the fight on home soil to last year's winner, Doncaster’s Matt Hirst, in another Skoda, while Rob Morris will have experienced Abergavenny co-driver Paul Spooner on board the Citroën C3 R5.
In the historic section, the fight is no less intense with Chepstow’s Weir Rallying Escort RS1800 of Tom Llewellin and Sion Williams doing battle with Ben Friend and Old Monmothian Cliffy Simmons in another Escort RS1800.
Cheltenham’s Nick Elliott and Dave Price bring the beautiful Fiat 131, while Gloucester builder Tim Freeman is joined by Paul Williams in his Escort RS1800.
Coleford’s Nigel and Karen Jenkins take a break from chasing a third BTRDA title in the NJ Autos Vauxhall Nova, and Bream’s Luke Watts has Matt Rogers alongside in the Ian Watts & Son MG ZR.
Ross duo Gary Bollands and Nigel Baldwin are back in the Subaru Impreza Stationwagon, and Kilcot Garage owner Jeremy Harris has daughter Alex on board in search of Welsh championship points in the beautiful Escort Mexico.
Newent’s Geoff Phelps and Colin Jenkins are another crew looking for points in the Cherry Rock Mk1 Escort, while Abergavenny businessman Damian Cole reunites with Guernsey-based Ian Allsop in his immaculate Escort RS1800.
Ross Wyedean veterans Eric Davis and Russ Joseph will have competition in the Mini from Wye Valley brother and sister Ryan and Jemma Taylor in their gravel debut.
And Charles Hopkinson with Alan Jones on the notes is in the Dave Jenkins Motorsport Escort RS1800, while Keith Bounds returns in a new Mini Challenge car with Kevin Watkins.
It’s also a new car for Dave Troughton with the ex James Dunkley Vauxhall Corsa alongside Amy McDougall, and the quick Severnside Defibs 1600 Corsa of Chris Butcher and Tom Murphy are also looking for class honours.
Event sponsor Richard Cole will be looking to improve on last year's result with Ainsley Smith, while Mike Truman with Martha Howells in the ME Damsell Subaru Impreza will aim to stay out of the foliage this year.
Devonian Andy Skelley also has Ross-based Tom Aubrey calling the corners in his Escort Wyedean, and debutant Jamie Bennett the experienced Elwyn Manuel on board his Hyundai i20.
Race organisers ask spectators to obey the marshals’ instructions to stay safe.
