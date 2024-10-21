WYNDHAM Turner proved the cat's whiskers in Sunday's inaugural Cat's Back fell race on Black Hill organised by Longtown Mountain Rescue, coming home 23 seconds clear of a 51-strong field.
The local Mynydd Du Fell Club member covered the five-mile 1340 foot high up and down route from Craswall’s Mountain Mayhem base in 31 minutes 27 seconds, with clubmate Jonathan Ford winning a three-way fight for second in 31.50.
Just four seconds further back was Wilf Evans of Cardiff Runners, who in turn was just three seconds ahead of Joshua Tremblay of Beacons fell club Mynyddwyr De Cymru.
Following a course inspection and very high winds, the route was changed to a marked route with a single touch-point on the ridge and a route on the Black Hill's eastern flank comprising old quarry tracks, a stream, muddy going and bracken bashing.
Andrew Tyler of Hereford Couriers took the over-50 men's class in 33.07 in eighth overall, 56 seconds ahead of MD's Ian Whistance in second, who beat club mate and over-40 winner Matthew Farrer by 58 seconds.
Fastest woman in 22nd overall was MDC's Katie Ironside, who came home in 39.04, 1.25 ahead of MD's Natalie Taylor in second, who also took the female over-40 category, with Sandra Velk of Vegan Runners third in 41.06.
MD's Stephen Priestnall was first over-60 man in 39.27, with clubmate Sasha Habgood first over-50 woman home in 43.22.
Rona Davies, also from the Black Mountains club, was fastest over-60 woman in 46.32, beating Flora Gunner of Croft Ambrey by a second, with the latter’s husband husband Gary taking the over-70 men's crown in 52.31.
Next month sees the 9.6k Sugar Loaf Winter race on November 2, Llyn Y Fan over 8.8km on November 16, the Blorenge over 5.7k on November 30, and the Skirrid over 5.7k on December 21.