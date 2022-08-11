Players warm to task with pre-season action
BLAENAVON RFC ran 19-5 winners away to Usk on Saturday in a super-hot pre-season friendly.
The victors are in action again tomorrow night (Thursday, August 18) away to Llanhilleth, kick-off 7.30pm.
And they will complete their pre-season with a trip to local rivals Nantyglo on Thursday, August 25, kick-off 6.30pm.
Blaenavon kick-off their League 1 East season at Nelson on Saturday, September 3, followed by a home derby with Monmouth on September 10, a trip to face Brecon on September 24, and a home match with Dowlais on October 1.
League 1 rivals Brynmawr warmed up on Saturday with a 26-5 home win over Nantyglo at the comprehensive school.
The teams held a minute’s silence before the match in tribute to Darren ‘Pross’ Prosser a stalwart of both clubs and former club captain who passed away last week, with his No 7 shirt in each club’s colours held aloft.
Brynmawr club chairman Anthony Apperley posted news of his passing last Wednesday, saying: “It’s with great regret that I have to share this message with you all.
“The town has lost a very good humble human being who was a character to all who knew him in Darren Prosser.
“I was one of many people who can claim they had a friendship with him alongside many, many more people from towns and villages afar.
“On behalf of myself, committee, players, supporters and friends of Brynmawr RFC, I can safely say you will never be forgotten as you give this club many good years as a player and a very successful club captain, friendships that will last forever.
“We as a club will be planning something in the memory of Darren in the future. Always in our thoughts Rest in peace Pross.”
Brynmawr kick-off their regular League 1 East season by hosting Penallta on Saturday, September 3, followed by a trip to Newbridge on September 10, and home matches with Risca on September 24 and Pontypool United on October 1.
Meanwhile, Abergavenny RFC warm-up for the new season with a friendly at home to RTB Ebbw Vale at Bailey Park this Saturday (August 20), kick-off 2.30pm
The Quins 2nd X are also in pre-season action at home to Brynethil the following Saturday (August 27), also 2.30pm.
Aber then kick-off their League 2 East season on Saturday, September 3, at home to Talywain, followed by a trip to Ynysddu on September 10, a Bailey Park clash with Caldicot on September 24, and a visit to Caerleon on October 1 (all 2.30pm).
Fixtures for the WRU National Cup Division 2 A have also been announced - Saturday, September 17 v Gilfach Goch (H), Saturday, October 15 v Caerphilly (A), Saturday, October 29 v Cwmbran (H).
The club is also in the process of installing memorabilia in the Mike Aylett Lounge in the build-up to the 40th anniversary of its historic match with Llanelli.
A spokesperson said: “We’ve got a huge amount of material from Ken Hewitt’s wife Marjorie and family to add to the photos, etc, already in our club.
“At the moment with the 40th anniversary of our historic game against Llanelli in January 2023 we’re anxiously looking for any photos, etc, to add to the records of that game already in the club.
“Please contact Aber RFC via www.facebook.com/AbergavennyRFC/ or direct message.”
The club are also looking for a match day physio/first aider for the senior team.
