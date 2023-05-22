SATURDAY, May 20, saw Abergavenny CC players hold a minute’s silence for David Griffin, who had been a player for the club for 20 seasons, writes PAUL SUSSEX.
David was born on New Year’s Eve 1951 in the Salisbury area of Wiltshire, and moved with his parents Doron Stanley T Griffin (Don) and mother Margaret E Griffin (Nee Fry) to Abergavenny in 1957, which became their home.
He grew up along with his younger brother Richard and Deidree his older sister, who sadly pre-deceased him aged 55.
He attended King Henry School and played cricket as a youngster for the school team and Abergavenny Cricket Club, and began to get noticed as a potential talent in 1966 when he won the Cricket Bat Award for the junior player of the year.
He continued to improve and was capped as a schoolboy international in 1969 and kept his place in the Welsh Team in 1970.
As an elegant left-hand batsman and a very skilful left-arm bowler, he was a genuine all-rounde, always the most modest of men, and an integral member of the side that won the Three Counties League in 1975.
After his education he spent his working life in the world of finance with HSBC, opting for that instead of a possible career in cricket with Worcestershire.
In the winter he loved his football and played locally with Park Rangers whilst supporting his beloved Tottenham Hotspur.
After numerous seasons when he finished in the top three of both batsmen and bowlers, including the milestone of completing a 1,000 runs in the 1973 season, he was elected club captain in its 150th Anniversary year in 1984, a post he held for two seasons.
He married Sally Ross in 1986 and they were blessed with two daughters Anna and Emma. He idolised Emma’s children Freddie and Jamie his grandsons and they were a great source of pride for David.
Right up to his passing he kept in regular contact with many of his playing colleagues from Bailey Park Rangers especially his good friend Neville Meadows.