There was a carnival atmosphere at Mardy Park on Saturday for the second Past v Present football match, reports CLIVE HARRY.
In front of a large crowd, an award was made prior to kick off to long serving Club member Ashley Barber who was made an Honorary Life Vice President, following which, around 50 players took part in four 30-minute games featuring four different starting elevens.
Not surprisingly, the present team invariably came out comfortably on top despite the efforts of the veterans’ stand-in goalkeeper and Club Chairman Chris Price.
First team joint manager James Copeland declared himself delighted with not only the occasion as a whole but the presence of a number of new signings on show as well as the return to fitness of long term injury victim Owen Vaughan.
Training will continue on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Mardy Park with pre-season friendlies commencing on Saturday 8th July.