Reaching two cup finals in one season is quite an achievement for any team and the Abergavenny Women FC U16 squad knows that the SWWGL Cup Final a week on Sunday (May 14) will be a tough day out, writes ANDREW KENNEDY.
As the 2022/23 season nears its end, the only Pennies team with matches still to play are the U16s and, after two weekends off, the next of these will be the South Wales Women’s & Girls’ League Cup Final at Ocean Park Arena, Cardiff, CF24 5HF (3pm kick-off).
The four-match road to this event saw the young Pennies clock up 30 goals and concede just one, the matches being 3-0 v Tredegar Town (November 27), 11-0 v Sully Sports Pinks (January 15), 4-0 v Monmouth Town (March 5), and 12-1 v Cardiff Crusaders (March 26).
The competition has seen 24 teams from the SWWGL battle it out to reach the final, with Cardiff City WFC U16s narrowly beating AFC Rumney U16s 1-0 on April 24 to claim the other final spot.
Interestingly, Abergavenny WFC U16s beat the same side 5-1 just two weeks earlier.
The young Bluebirds have proven to be a bit of a handful in previous matches for AWFC, but the head-to-head statistics make interesting reading, as back in October the AWFC team was brand new and suffered a big defeat, and while the next two league matches again saw the Cardiff side win, by three goals each time, the meeting on April 4 was only a 2-1 win for Cardiff.
The young Pennies have grown massively over this season and what better time would there be to at last overhaul the side from the capital and lift the cup.
It really is possible.
All travelling support is greatly appreciated, so why not come down to Cardiff to see what promises to be a terrific match.