Abergavenny Town were on the end of a 5-1 defeat by high-flying Llanelli Town in Friday night’s JD Cymru South encounter under the Pen-y-Pound floodlights.
The hosts were hoping to repeat last season’s 1-0 home league win over the same opponents but were ultimately no match for the Stebonheath outfit.
The visitors broke the deadlock after 25 minutes when Sam Johnson was on hand at the near post to sweep an Ethan Cann pullback from the byline past Cameron Clarke in the Abergavenny Town goal.
The lead was doubled six minutes before the interval when defender Sean Cronin jumped highest to head home a second goal from a Ryan Bevan corner.
The Pennies came out for the second half following a half time “pep talk” from manager Danny Elliott and immediately took the game to the visitors.
Rhys Schwank made a superb run and cross from the right wing,the ball was half cleared and returned into the box where Merv Bennett was fouled for Schwank to fire home the penalty.
Having halved the deficit,Abergavenny now enjoyed their best period with some positive attacking threat.
The game had settled into an end-to-end until the 59th minute when a free kick into the penalty area was not dealt with decisively and Sam Johnson scored in a goalmouth scramble.
Corey Paton looked sharp when he came on and from one move he did well until crowded out by the visiting defence.
Another substitute,Dillan Campbell,pulled his shot across goal and Paolo Marenghi fired into the side netting when well placed.
Llanelli were dangerous with their pace and movement off the ball too and Calum Bateman extended their lead in the 89th minute with a shot that took a wicked deflection.
Four minutes later league leaders Llanelli scored a fifth when a corner by Ryan Bevan was met 15 yards out by a stunning volley by Louis Caramella-Gerrard.
Abergavenny still kept going and Schwank waltzed in from the left and his shot went agonisingly past the post.
Aber Youth won though, beating Chepstow 5-2 at home.
Elsewhere, Blaenavon Blues 1st XI looked to have turned a corner, securing a second straight win after six successive losses.
A 2-0 victory at Treowen Stars courtesy of a Matt Burns goal on 54 minutes and a second from Jude Bull with 14 minutes to play secured the three points, which saw them jump four places off the bottom of the Ardal South East table.
At the other end, Goytre stayed third with a 3-3 Friday night draw at home to county rivals Undy.
The Plough Road outfit went 1-0 up through hotshot Chris Ham on 25 minutes, but three goals in four minutes midway through the second half saw the visitors go 2-1 up before being pegged back by a Marcus Jones leveller.
Undy then looked to have secured all three points, netting again right on time, only for Ham to make it 3-3 five minutes into stoppage time.
Blues 2nds lost out 4-1 at home to Undy 2nds in the SE Reserves League.
But Nantyglo beat Rhymney 5-1 at home in the County Motors Cup and Usk also went through 3-1 at home to Oak FC, alongside Clydach Wasps, who won 3-0 at Chepstow outfit Thornwell.
Crickhowell thumped Trident 8-3 away in Gwent Premier 2, while the 2nds drew 1-1 at home to Gilwern-based Forgeside in Gwent Central One. The latter’s 2nds lost a GC2 thriller though, 4-3 away to Pontnewynydd 2nds.
Abergavenny Town travel to Briton Ferry Llansawel this Friday night (September 29, 7.30PM) in JD Cymru South. Other fixtures on Saturday include – Lucas Cwmbran v Brynmawr United, Newport Corinthians v Nantyglo, Duffryn Wanderers v Clydach Wasps.