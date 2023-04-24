Players, coaching staff, officials and fans were celebrating at Abergavenny Town FC in midweek after results elsewhere ensured their survival in the JD Cymru South League, and their continued place as East Gwent’s top ranked team, reports Nigel Jewell.
Results in midweek went Town’s way guaranteeing their safety, with Trefelin BGC, Swansea University and Ynyshir Albion relegated.
Manager Nicky Morgan posted afterwards: “We had one target as a club this season… One objective as a group.
“Tonight we finally achieved it.
"Cymru South football at the Pen-y-Pound next season.
"So proud of every single one of my players and over the moon for everyone involved"
The pressure was off in the last game of the season on Saturday at Pen-Y-Pound, but it was a somewhat depleted Town team that took the field.
Before kick off, a minute’s silence was held in memory of John Bissett, a longserving volunteer, and Moss Pearson – both of whom were big supporters of the club and who passed away recently.
Abergavenny were not at full strength with manager Morgan, skipper Jac Evans and goalkeeper Connor Christie all away, Ryan Lewis-Hillier on a course, Rhys Thomas suspended and Iwan Hockings-Lewis injured.
The management went with a 3-5-2 formation, with Ben Watkins taking over the captaincy and the substitutes’ bench mainly filled by players from the successful youth team.
The team was: Gareth Wesson, Frank Pemberton, Nathan Davies, Drew Heffernan: George Clarke: Ben Watkins (c), Luke Williams, Owen Taylor, Rhys Tandy: Rhys Schwank and Curtis Methven.
Substitutes were Ethan Ross (g), Corey Paton, Lewis Ellaway, Dan Wait (all played) and Nye Bennett.
Third-placed Briton Ferry kicked off and created an early chance with an attack on the left side but the striker shot into the side netting.
At the other end of the pitch, Owen Taylor had a free-kick charged down before moving the rebound to the left with Ben Watkins’ inviting deep cross going behind.
The visitors’ Tyler Brock then shot across the face of goal followed by a Tom Walters’ shot from 25 yards blazing over as Briton Ferry tried to make a break through.
George Clarke went on a rampaging run up the right and fired a strong shot just past the far post from 30 yards for Aber, But although the back three were having superb games, keeper Gareth Wesson came to the Pennies’ aid with some good saves to keep the score deadlocked at the break.
Town started the second half well but early on a move broke down high up the field and Walters broke away only for Nathan Davies to foil him with a great covering tackle.
But soon after a long free-kick by Connor Goldsworthy to the back post was headed down by Kris Evans for Walters to slide the ball home for a 1-0 lead to the visitors.
Wesson made a great save on the hour after a defensive slip to keep it at a one goal game.
But he was beaten again in the 65th minute when a slick move ended with a shot into the far corner of the net by Luke Bowen.
Town tried to hit back but their efforts were thwarted by a stubborn and well drilled Briton defence.
Nathan Davies had a half chance to score but his hooked shot lacked power.
Two more outstanding saves late in the game by Wesson repelled the Reds who saw the game out.
The Pennies worked hard, and the defence was dependable working well together, but the midfield struggled to create going forward.
The visitors were an experienced outfit and it could be seen just why they are close to the top of the league.
Match sponsor was Chris Smith of CGS Property Services.
On Thursday (April 27) the 2nds host Tredegar Town 2nds (7pm ko) before travelling to Caldicot Town on Saturday (2pm ko).
On Friday (April 28) the Youth XI entertain Monmouth Town Youth (7pm ko).