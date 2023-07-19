Nathaniel MG Cup
Abergavenny Town 0 Briton Ferry Llansawel 2
Abergavenny Town were given a hard draw for the Nathaniel MG Cup first round at Pen-Y-Pound Stadium on Friday evening, as they launched their 2023/24 competitive season in front of a good-sized crowd, reports NIGEL JEWELL.
The visitors finished third place in JD Cymru South last season losing only four matches, with the second best goal difference, and recruited well during the close season.
Being so early in the season,Town were not at full strength with a suspension, holidays and work commitments taking their toll.
Even so, manager Nick Morgan was able to name the following line up in a 4-3-3 formation: Cameron Clarke (gk), Ben Watkins, Jack Sage, Jac Evans (c), Brett Alderson, Lewis Ellaway, Ryan Lewis-Hillier, Nathan Davies, Rhys Thomas, Curtis Methven, Rhys Schwank. Substitutes: Gareth Wesson(gk), Corey Paton, Alex Holmes, Ethan Barker, George Clarke,Jack Williams and Luke Williams.
Ferry made a flying start, Luke Bowen crossing from the right for Tom Walters to head past Cameron Clarke, the former Barry Town custodian, after only two minutes.
The Pennies hit back to force some corners but were unable to capitalise on the half chances.
Bowen then reached the byeline in the 24th minute and pulled the ball back for Walters to score his second goal for a 2-0 Ferry lead.
Town shook off the setback and settled more into the game, though.
Briton Ferry played some slick football through their midfield but the back line of Watkins, Sage (debut at this level), Jac Evans and Brett Alderson (making a welcome return to the club from Newbridge Town) held firm.
Five minutes into the second half, Ferry were reduced to ten men when Declan Evans was dismissed for a second yellow.
Town grew in confidence and Nathan Davies fired a strong shot over the Ferry crossbar as did Watkins soon after.
Man of the match Schwank started to find some room on the right, taking on players and from one strong run he found Lewis-Hillier inside the penalty area, but he did not make good contact.
In the 75th minute Jac Evans struck a superb low angled shot from 25 yards which arrowed towards the corner of the visitors net only for Aaron Jones, the former Afan Lido stopper, to make an outstanding full length save.
Abergavenny,roared on by the vocal home support, kept pressing and Lewis-Hillier had a shot on the turn saved by the keeper’s legs before a Brett Alderson long range shot whistled just wide.
Sage made a very good debut and young subs Corey Paton, Alex Holmes and Ethan Barker (signed from Blaenavon Blues) were all introduced in the second half.
Manager Nick Morgan said: “It had been a tough off season but we looked back at it tonight in our first competitive game. The visitors started really well and scored early twice which wasn’t ideal, but we kept going and created some chances ourselves first half.
“Second half I thought we were the better side and deserved more than we got but you can’t give a team like Ferry a two-goal lead and expect to get anything out of the game,I was proud of the boys tonight and we will only get stronger over the next few weeks.”
Town visit Caerau Ely on Saturday (2.30pm ko) in their first Cymru South match of the season.