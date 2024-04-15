CWMBRAN Celtic cruised home 6-0 against already-relegated Abergavenny Town on Saturday, leaving just one JD Cymru South game left this weekend for a mood-lifting Pennies victory before life at a lower level next season.
They're set to play local rivals Goytre and Blaenavon Blues next term, with the former's faint hopes of a top-two slot in Ardal South East taking a knock on Friday as they lost 2-1 at home to second-placed Risca.
The Penperlleni outfit in fourth have games in hand on those above, with nine fixtures left.
Mathematically they could catch Risca 17 points ahead, who have played six games more, but it's a tall order.
And the Cuckoos plundered their nest on Friday with two second-half goals in six minutes to overturn a 1-0 half-time deficit.
Josh Graham put the Plough Road side a goal to the good on 23 minutes, but Risca hit back 10 minutes into the second period through Finlay Wood before Lloyd Oliver scored the winner.
Blues also lost 2-0 away to Undy in their mid-table Ardal clash, but their 2nds had a good weekend, winning 4-2 at home to basement boys Chepstow in the FAW Cymru Reserves South East League after going 1-0 down in first-half injury time.
Bailey Perry levelled within a minute before the break and struck again two minutes into the second half before setting up Sam Bull for a third on 66 minutes.
Chepstow hit back with 12 minutes left, but a Will Priest goal three minutes from time sealed the deal.
Goytre 2nds leapfrogged the Jockeys out of the bottom two with a 2-1 win at Caldicot, the Swans going 1-0 up after 10 minutes, but then conceding two own goals.
Abergavenny Town play their final match at home to Caerau Ely on Saturday, while Blues host Brecon Corries and Goytre visit Tredegar.