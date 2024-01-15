ABERGAVENNY Town earned a hard-fought point as they played out a battling 1-1 draw under the floodlights at home to top half JD Cymru South side Goytre United.
The Port Talbot-based visitors have proved hard to beat of late, but they fell behind in the 18th minute when Pennies captain Joe Cashman met a cross unmarked at the back post and slotted home across goal, for his first goal since August.
Goytre began to create some momentum towards the end of the half though, centre forward Ben Cripps put through one-on-one with Aber keeper Josh Winstone by Keane Watts, before rattling the bar and the ball bouncing away off the line.
Both sides had chances, but on 66 minutes the visitors were level, Watts’ shot deflected into the air into the path of full-back Rhys Thomas who calmly headed the ball into the back of the Aber net.
Both teams pushed for a winner in the closing stages with Winstone having to save well from Goytre’s Jonah Lewis to earn a share of the points
The result leaves the Pennies second from bottom with 11 games left to pull off a second great escape in two seasons, with a trip to Trefelin BGC next this Saturday (January 20), kick-off 2.30pm.
A first half brace from Golden Boot holder Chris Ham gave Blaenavon Blues a 2-0 lead at half-time at home to Abercarn united in the Ardal South East League.
Callum Mitchell pulled one back for a nervy last 15 minutes but held on to take all three points and go 11th.
Near neighbours Goytre AFC also won 2-0 at Caldicot Town to leapfrog their hosts to go fifth, former Fulham player Aron Davies making it 1-0 after 28 minutes and David Lyon adding a second deep in first half stoppage time.
Davies missed a penalty with some 20 minutes to play, but it didn’t matter as Goytre held on for the win.
Two years ago, the Penperlleni outfit were denied almost certain promotion to JD Cymru South when docked 15 points for inadvertently fielding a teenager off the bench who was also on a youth club’s books.
And that bad memory resurfaced recently when Cymru Premier Pontypridd United were docked just six points by league bosses after fielding two players in 24 and 14 matches last year.
Goytre posted: “5 Charges of playing a fully registered player who unknowingly had subsequently signed on to play youth football = 15 Point deduction.
“18 Charges of breach of contract, non payment of players, playing ineligible players, failing to comply with FAW rules = 6 Point deduction.
“Can’t help but feel that our 15 point deduction 2 seasons ago for 5 charges of playing an ineligible player was a little harsh based on this!”
This Saturday (January 20) sees cup action as Blues visit Cefn Cribwr in the sixth round of the FAW Trophy, while Goytre go to Swansea University in the Ardal South Cup.
Meanwhile, the three local clubs’ 2nds all suffered reverses at the weekend, Abergavenny losing 3-1 at Abercarn, Blues 2-1 at Cwmbran Celtic and Goytre beaten 6-3 at home to Caldicot.
Aber 2nds host Chepstow and Goytre 2nds visit Tredegar on Friday night, with Blues 2nds at home to Cwmbran Celtic on Saturday.