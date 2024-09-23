MYNYDD Du fell runners Rhian Probert, Emma McWilliams and Rona Davies took on England's highest mountain – in the Scafell Pike race – and won, taking the ladies team prize.
Masters runner Rhian came within 16 seconds of setting the fastest women's time in the 78-strong race, making it up and down the mountain in just 30 mins 37secs for 17th overall, finishing close behind Jo Hickman Dunne of Helm Hill despite giving the senior class runner several years in age.
The Black Mountains club member easily took the over-55 women's class finishing 1.42 ahead of the third placed woman overall.
Emma covered the 4.5-mile 2,999ft ascent course from Wasdale Head campsite to the summit and back in 38.05 to take third in the women's over-40 class.
And Rona took the over-60 class in 45.41, with their joint times giving them a women's team points total of 139, 11 points ahead of Black Combe Fell Runners and 16 ahead of hosts Cumberland Fell Runners.
The race forms a Three Peaks series with Wales and Scotland's highest mountains Snowdon and Ben Nevis.
And Rhian claimed third in the Queen of the Mountains competition from the three races, with Rona taking fifth.
Next up for local runners is the short and sweet two-mile Fan Fawr race on Saturday, October 5.
Full results at www.fellrunner.org.uk