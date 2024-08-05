Abergavenny skipper Joe Harris won the toss and put Dafen in to bat, they lost a wicket in the 7th over when David Clarke claimed his 25th wicket of the season 30-1 but this only galvanised Dafen who pushed on to 90-1 from 17 overs, thankfully they eased up and at drinks were 101-4 with two wickets for Ryan Avery and one for Lewys Wilkes-McCarthy. They never really recovered their earlier fluency and Dan Skipwith with three catches, one a most spectacular boundary catch along with good bowling in the latter part of the innings saw Dafen bowled out for 196. Ryan Avery 4-35, young Lloyd Sharp 2-31, David Clarke 2-31 and One wicket each for Owen Harris and Lewys Wilkes-McCarthy.