Dafen Welfare CC v Abergavenny 1st X1
Abergavenny skipper Joe Harris won the toss and put Dafen in to bat, they lost a wicket in the 7th over when David Clarke claimed his 25th wicket of the season 30-1 but this only galvanised Dafen who pushed on to 90-1 from 17 overs, thankfully they eased up and at drinks were 101-4 with two wickets for Ryan Avery and one for Lewys Wilkes-McCarthy. They never really recovered their earlier fluency and Dan Skipwith with three catches, one a most spectacular boundary catch along with good bowling in the latter part of the innings saw Dafen bowled out for 196. Ryan Avery 4-35, young Lloyd Sharp 2-31, David Clarke 2-31 and One wicket each for Owen Harris and Lewys Wilkes-McCarthy.
In reply Abergavenny made a steady start with openers Ryan Avery (26) and Andrew Jones (44) looking solid, when they were split up Will Glenn (9)soon followed Andrew Jones was dismissed almost straight after the drinks break and Dan Skipwith (21) followed with the score on 114-4. This brought together Owen Harris (41*) and Wales Under 15 Captain Jack Ryan (32*) and they batted superbly in an unbroken 5th wicket partnership 0f 83 runs to see Abergavenny home with almost 10 overs to spare they showed maturity beyond their years and always looked in control marshalling their team to a 6 wicket victory and 20 points opening up a 31 point gap on third placed Cowbridge who lost heavily to Port Talbot and they remain 6 points behind leaders Ynystawe CC. Next week at Home to Port Talbot Town CC
Team- Joe Harris (Capt) Andrew Jones, Ryan Avery, Will Glenn, Dan Skipwith, Owen Harris, Jack Ryan, David Clarke, Pawan Nisansala, Lloyd Sharp, Lewys Wilkes-McCarthy.
Abergavenny 2nd X1 v Sudbrook 2nd X1
The 2nd X1 continued to set the pace in League 6
Sudbrook were inserted and bowled out for 156 in the 40th over. James Hrastelj and Leo Ling with two wickets each a wicket each for Nathan Byrne and Matthew Knight, but once again veteran Steve Brown was the pick of the bowlers with a great spell of 3.5 over’s - 3 wickets for 6 runs, taking his season’s tally to 23 wickets, the leading wicket taker for the 2nd X1.
Abergavenny were cruising at 80-2 with the front three all contributing Will Eccles (13) Ed Woolcott (22) Ellis Jones (18) but Olly jones fresh from his First X1 debut last week batted well for (39) and Nathan Holley (33*) were the top scorers seeing the League leaders home by 5 wickets in just 27 overs they have a 24 point lead at the top of Division 6 with four games remaining. Next week away at Newport Fugitives.
Abergavenny 3rd X1 v Newport 4th X1
Skipper Stuart Eccles finds his form but 3rd X1 lose
Despite amassing 228 for 7 in their 40 overs the 3rd X1 lost by 5 wickets to Division 10 league leaders Newport 4th X1. There was a lovely half century from James Morris (56) and a return to form for skipper Stuart Eccles with (78) by his standards he has had a barren time of it with the bat lately. There were supporting knocks from Will Jones (15), Ryan Williams (18) Ojas Shanbhag (19*) and Chai Sanapala (26). In reply Newport lost 3 fairly early wickets to be 66-3 but a partnership of (110) for the 5th wicket almost sealed victory as they then needed just 10 to win which they duly arrived at with 3 overs to spare. Evan Jones 2-30, Chai Sanapala 2-54 and Manuraj Raju 1-16 were the Abergavenny wicket takers. Abergavenny 3rd’s remain in 4th place. Next week Creigau 2nd X1 Away
Abercarn 2nd X1 v Abergavenny 4th X1
A welcome victory for the 4th X1 by 5 wickets
The 4th x1 enjoyed a welcome victory over Abercarn 2nd X1. The bowlers did extremely well and kept things tight conceding just 106 runs in their 40 over allocation. Lotte Matthews with 2-17, Dan Gethings 2-23 and a sharp run out by Jaiden Caswell. Abergavenny top order did well and each of the front three got into the twenties, Joe Bowden (29), Jaiden Caswell (26) Dylan Bradley (20)backed up by Craig Lenane with (15*) they saw Abergavenny over the line for a well deserved 5 wicket victory. Next week they face Crumlin 2nd X1 at home.
Youth cricket
Panteg Under 11 275-3 Net score 300 beat Abergavenny Under 11B 273=5 Net Score -288
Abergavenny Under 11A 264-3 Net Score 279 lost to Sudbrook Under 11 265-3 Net Score 280
Croesyceiliog Under 13 Conceded to Abergavenny Under 13