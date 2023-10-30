WYE rowers headed across the Atlantic for the biggest race in the world – the three-day Head of the Charles Regatta in Boston - and made a splash.
More than 300,000 people took to the riverbank to watch some 11,000 rowers in nearly 2,000 boats tackle the 2 3/4-mile time trial, including some 50 boats from the UK.
Old Monmothian Iwan Hadfield placed fourth overall in his Leander Championship men’s 8, just eight seconds behind the fastest boat of the day from the US national squad, crossing in 14.29.
Monmouth RC’s Mark Stewart-Woods, Nick Hooton, Simon Lee, Andrew Barnett and cox Hannah Llywelyn-Davies lined up alongside other Olympic stars like Katherine Grainger to go against the clock.
And racing in the men’s grand master (60+) fours against 19 other boats, they finished in 17mins 46secs to take second place behind a Molesey BC UK boat containing two Olympic medallists, a world medallist and Henley Royal medallists.
The Hampton-based outfit finished in 17.30, just five seconds off the fastest over-50s winning time set by a Cambridge Boat Race alumni club Goldie crew.
Monmouth were six seconds up on Boston-based Cambridge RC and another five seconds up on fellow-US outfit Marin in fourth.
And they’ll be doing it all again with more Wye club mates at the 270-boat Veterans Fours Head over the reverse Boat Race course in London this Saturday (November 4).
Full Charles results www.hocr.org