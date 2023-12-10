WALES rugby star George North and family are heading overseas from their Monmouthshire home, after he signed a two-year deal with French Division Two side Provence.
The 121-times capped back, who lives in Goytre near Abergavenny, announced the move from the Ospreys at the end of the season on a video message to Provence fans.
With Welsh rugby in financial difficulties, the regions cannot compete with the salaries top players can get elsewhere. And North will now join the exodus, following the likes of Dan Biggar and Tomas Francis to France, Gareth Anscombe and Liam Williams to Japan, and Leigh Halfpenny and Rhys Patchell to New Zealand.
North intends to keep playing for Wales, recently saying: “I’m looking at what’s best for me to keep my international career going as well as what’s best for my family.”
And in the video message on his move, he added in French: “I just wanted to send a quick message to say how excited myself and my family are about joining Provence Rugby next season. I look forward to coming down, meeting everyone and starting an amazing journey together.”
Provence Rugby are pushing for promotion to the top tier of French rugby this season, and a spokesperson said: “It is certainly a landmark moment in the history of the club.
“The legend George North, 121 caps with Wales, has indeed given his agreement to join Provence Rugby for the next two seasons.
“Seeing George North arrive in Provence is a source of immense pride... This signature is indeed a major step forward in the pursuit of our objectives, namely to establish ourselves as a new stronghold of French rugby, but also to promote our territory.
“With his colossal talent, which allowed him, at 18, to become the youngest Welsh international, George North will allow Provençal rugby, driven by its 14,000 members, to give the full measure of its potential.”
CEO Denis Philipon added: “We met in George North – a man of incredible class, who immediately showed interest in the club’s project.
“His motivation is enormous. We are obviously very happy that he is joining us.”