TWO second half goals condemned Abergavenny Town to a 2-0 loss at home to Port Talbot visitors Trefelin BGC under the Pen Y Pound floodlights on Friday night.
A brace from Roan Piper on 49 and 63 minutes secured all three points for the JD Cymru South away side, and a miserable night for the Pennies was compounded by finishing with nine men after red cards for Zac Duke and Joe Cashman.
The result gave the visitors back-to-back wins for the first time since December and leaves Aber bottom with just the one win from nine games.
High-flying Goytre FC emphatically ended Brecon Corries’ four-match unbeaten run with a 5-1 away win in the Ardal League South East on Saturday .
But it took four goals in the final quarter of an hour for the second-placed side to run away with it after a tough contest for 75 minutes.
Corries had chances in the first half but trailed to a solitary Josh Graham goal at the break.
The hosts then conceded a soft second scored by Tom Rutherford on 75 minutes before last year’s league golden boot winner Chris Ham increased Goytre’s lead to 3-0 from the penalty spot.
Player-manager, Damien Daniels, on for the injured Jack Bain, pulled a goal back with a header from a Corey Evans cross, but that was just a consolation for Corries as substitute Isaac Wigley scored twice in as many minutes for the visitors after Mitchell Page had been given his marching orders.
Two second half penalties from Mike Baugh fired Blaenavon Blues to a 2-1 third straight win at home to Tredegar Town.
The hosts were hit by a sucker punch after just two minutes as Tredegar’s Jack Jones fired home with a superb free-kick.
But Blues’ pressure finally told after 61 minutes when the visitors conceded a spot kick converted to bring the scores level.
The game looked to be heading for a draw, but with three minutes left to play the referee again pointed to the spot and Baugh stepped up to send the Memorial Ground faithful wild.
And having been rooted to the bottom of Ardal South East after six losses in the opening six games, Blues have climbed five places to 11th with nine points.
It was also a nine-pointer for their three men’s teams on Saturday, with two penalties from W Priest and a goal from B Dando securing a 3-2 win for the 2nds away to Abertillery Bluebirds 2nds in the South East Reserves League, and the 3rds winning 8-3 at Pontnewynydd in Gwent Central, Ryan Tidball firing four goals, his brother Aaron one, Jordan Parfitt a brace, and J Fulford the other.
A disastrous first half was nearly recovered by Clydach Wasps at home to Rogerstone in the top Gwent Premier division in a 10-goal thriller.
But despite a hat-trick from Jordan Jones and a Rhys Tutton free-kick they went down 6-4 and are second to bottom with just three points from eight games.
Nantyglo lost 4-1 at Cwmffrwdoer Sports in GP One, but Crickhowell beat rock bottom hosts Usk Town 2-1 to go fifth in GP Two.
Crick’s 2nds shared the points 4-4 at home to Wasps 2nds in a Gwent Central One basement battle, but Govilon-based Forgeside secured their first win beating hosts Race 4-2.
But Forgeside 2nds came a cropper 7-1 at home to Cwmffrwdoer Sports 2nds in GC Two, alongside Usk 2nds who were beaten 5-0 away to Panteg 2nds.
Abergavenny Town can forget their league woes this Saturday (October 14) when they host Cardiff Airport in the second round of the JD Welsh Cup.
Goytre host Newport City on Friday night (October 13) in the, while Blaenavon Blues travel to Lliswerry on Saturday afternoon.
Other fixtures on Saturday include – Chepstow Town 2nds v Abergavenny Town Dev, Goytre 2nds v Undy Athletic 2nds, Wattsville v Clydach Wasps, Mardy v Cwmffrwdoer Sports, Nantyglo v Graig Villa Dino, Crickhowell v Marshfield, Oak FC v Usk Town, Brynmawr United v Ashvale, Crickhowell 2nds v Race, Fairfield United v Clydach Wasps 2nds, Mardy 2nds v Forgeside, Blaenavon Blues 3rds v Usk Town 2nds, Talgarth Town v Forgeside 2nds, Clydach Wasps 2nds v New Inn 2nds.