It was also a nine-pointer for their three men’s teams on Saturday, with two penalties from W Priest and a goal from B Dando securing a 3-2 win for the 2nds away to Abertillery Bluebirds 2nds in the South East Reserves League, and the 3rds winning 8-3 at Pontnewynydd in Gwent Central, Ryan Tidball firing four goals, his brother Aaron one, Jordan Parfitt a brace, and J Fulford the other.