Nice one Cyril, as ex-skipper 91, pays visit
BLAENAVON Blues had a special guest cheering them to a 3-1 win over visitors Lliswerry on Saturday - their 91-year-old former team skipper.
Cyril ’Sam’ Probert made the trip to the Memorial Ground and the Blues didn’t disappoint him, turning a 0-0 half-time scoreline into a well deserved victory that lifts them to seventh in the Ardal South East League.
A Harrison Archer brace and one goal from Mike Baugh gave the hosts all three points after president Nick Thomas-Symonds MP was on hand to welcome Cyril to the club and present him with a club tie and programme featuring a feature on the pensioner’s footballing days.
And a Blues post showing the duo together said: “It was an honour for the club this afternoon to welcome former player and captain Cyril ‘Sam’ Probert to the Memorial ground!
“Mr Probert who is 91 was the club’s guest of honour today and club President Nick Thomas-Symonds MP was on hand to make a small presentation to Mr Probert!”
The fixture was one of only two in the Ardal South East League at the weekend, with Monmouth Town beating Croesyceiliog 5-2 to go ninth in the other match.
But Goytre were in FAW Trophy second round action at Newport Saints, where they ran out comprehensive 7-3 winners to go through.
Blues 2nds had the weekend off, but the 3rds made it four wins out of four with a whopping 22-0 win to sit top of Gwent Central Division One, opponents Forgeside 2nds playing with only seven fit players.
The Gwent Central League posted after the lopsided fixture: “Special mention to Forgeside AFC reserves who turned up & continued to play with only seven fit players today.
“As always anyone interested in getting involved with any of our community clubs get in touch & we will put you in touch with one local to you!”
It was better news for Forgeside 1sts in Gwent Central League One, though, who won 2-1 at their Govilon ground after two goals in a minute for Calum Burns and Shaun Williams late on after a 28th-minute strike had put visitors New Inn Development in front.
Elsewhere Goytre FC’s 2nds endured a disappointing night at Plough Road on Friday in the FAW South East Reserves League as they surrendered a 2-0 lead in the last 20 minutes to lose out 3-2 to second-placed Abertillery Bluebirds, a result which leaves the hosts sixth.
Crickhowell FC suffered a 7-0 loss at home to Ponthir in Gwent Premier Division 2, although their 2nds won 3-1 away to Pontnewynydd 2nds in Central Two, where Prescoed won 9-2 at home to Cwmffrwdoer Sports 2nds.
Brynmawr United drew 3-3 at home to high-flying Fields Park in North Gwent Premier, leaving them seventh in the 13-strong table.
But there was a heavy reverse for Clydach Wasps 2nds, 8-0 losers at Race in Gwent Central One.
But honours were shared in the Central One basement battle, though, Usk Town 2nds drawing 2-2 at home to Mardy 2nds to secure their first point, with the hosts taking the lead only to be pegged back before the break, and then going 2-1 up before the visitors’ levelled six minutes later.
In the previous week’s cup ties, Clydach Wasps lost out 2-1 at home to Aberfan in the second round of the FAW Trophy, Mike Ling opening the scoring for the hosts only for the visitors to fight back and take the tie.
Brynmawr United were also 3-0 home winners over Monmouth’s Rockfield Rovers in the Gwent County Intermediate Cup thanks to a Liam Davies hat-trick.
Goytre 1st XI host Abertillery Bluebirds at Penperlleni this Friday night (October 7) in the Ardal South East League.
Fixtures on Saturday (October 8) include – Blaenavon Blues v Brecon Corries, Blaenavon Blues 2nds v Caldicot Town 2nds, Cromwell v Clydach Wasps, Llanhilleth Athletic v Nantyglo, Usk Town v Crickhowell.
