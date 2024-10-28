Abergavenny Squash Club has recruited two new team players and both the A and B teams are now challenging for top table finishes.
Liam Eason from Aberdare has joined Abergavenny A team as the new number 1 player. Liam has won 3 of his first 4 matches for Abergavenny, who are in 3rd place in Premier 1 league.
The A team defeated 2nd place Merthyr 3-2 last week, with wins for Steve Williams, Chris Hill and Mike Logan. John Procter and Tej Seran Singh both lost 3-0. Abergavenny A face league leaders Swansea next week.
Nico Dowsell from Newport has joined Abergavenny B team as their new number 1 player. Nico has won both of his first 2 matches for the B team, who are now in 2nd place in the East Central 1st division.
The B team are on a 5 match winning streak, and face the division leaders Monmouth next week. In last week's match, Abergavenny trounced Risca A 5-0, with solid performances from Nico Dowsell, Mike Logan, Gareth Richards, Carl Whiteman and Mitchell Lawrence.