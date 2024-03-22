Haberdashers' Monmouth School for Boys 1st XI football team have won the Independent Schools Football Association (ISFA) National Bowl, winning 4-2 on penalties against Bancroft's School from London in a nail-biting final.
A 2-1 victory over top London school St Paul's put them into the prestige final, and the team, plus a supporting crowd of students, teachers, family and friends, travelled to Buckinghamshire to face another capital outfit in Bancroft’s on neutral ground at Beaconsfield Town FC.
With the final score 0-0 after extra time, the match had to end in a penalty shoot-out. But Monmouth kept their nerve, and successful spot kicks from team captain Tommy Chubb, Lewys Evans, Logan Williams and Noah Rice, sparked wild celebrations from the team and supporters.
Mark Tamplin, Master I/CFootball, beamed with pride as he commended the squad for their achievement, saying: "I am incredibly proud of the whole squad on their achievement in winning the National ISFA final."The boys thoroughly deserved their victory and moment of glory. And a big thanks to all the travelling parents, supporters, and staff - you really made it a special day for the boys!
"The triumph over Bancroft's School from London stands as a testament to Monmouth's dedication, team spirit, and outstanding coaching in their community.”
Alfie Baillie, Year 13 Goalkeeper, added: "It was an unbelievable experience, a really tight game that went down to the wire. "A brilliant defensive performance and every player held their nerves for penalties to win."
Andrew Jones, Director of Sport at Haberdashers’ Monmouth School for Boys, said: "Winning the tournament is testament to hard work on the training field and the supportive, positive environment they have created around the group."
“A huge thanks to Mr Tamplin and all the coaches for their work this year, and thanks to all the football coaches who have played their part in this team's progress throughout the school which has culminated in MSAFC’s first National trophy.
"They started off their campiagn back in September with a 5-0 win over Llandaff Cathedral, before pipping Malvern College 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.They then saw off Ellesmere College 3-2, before beating Clifton College 9-3 and then St Paul's in the semi.