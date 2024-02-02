MARDY faced what could have been a tricky cup tie on Saturday against unbeaten East Gwent League One leaders Underwood, but ultimately cruised through to the next round thanks to a 3-0 win, reports CLIVE HARRY.
The Mardy lads started well and took the lead after just 10 minutes, when Dan Wait gave Musab Hussein a sight of goal and the 17-year-old deceived defenders and the Underwood keeper with a lovely piece of skill before finding the back of the net.
The hosts continued to hold the upper hand with Ellis French in particular ensuring there was no real threat.
And the lead was increased just before the break thanks to a second goal from Musab.
The teenage midfielder had caused problems for Underwood on a number of occasions, and he got his reward after 42 minutes with a well placed shot into the corner to make the half-time score 2-0.
The second half continued in similar vein with Mardy winger Liam Simmonds prominent.
And he increased the lead after 74 minutes with Aaron Norman providing an assist.
There were no further scores or scares for Mardy and the 3-0 win will see them travel to play Pontypool Town in the fourth round on March 9.
This Saturday (February 3)they will be away to league leaders Cwmffrwdoer Sports.
Meanwhile, Mardy’s 2nd team travelled to play Race on a pitch which was in poor condition even before the kick-off .
The game went ahead though, and a much improved display saw the teams level at the break with Mardy goals having been scored by Nathan Price and Sam Rashdi.
There was also an assured debut from young former Usk Juniors and Undy keeper Kean Webb.
Price then scored again seven minutes after the break to give his side a 3-2 lead.
But conditions on the pitch deteriorated to the extent that referee Paul Morris abandoned the game with just 15 minutes left to play.
Mardy now await a decision on whether the score will stand or the game will need to be replayed.
The side’s next match will be on Saturday, February 10, away to the New Inn Development team.