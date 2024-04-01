Gwent Central Division 1
Mardy 2nds 5 Tranch 5
WITH Mardy's first team having their game postponed, the spotlight fell on the reserve team against third-placed Tranch on Saturday, during which spectators were treated to ten goals including three penalties and plenty of incident, reports CLIVE HARRY.
Mardy started the game well and went ahead after only two minutes when a Gareth Williams cross was turned in by Mark Hughes.
They maintained their early tempo and increased the lead after 18 minutes when a Musab Hussein pass was netted by Nathan Price.
Tranch hit back to force Logan Hamer into several saves, the best of them a full-length fingertip save which pushed the ball onto the post and along the line before being cleared.
The score remained 2-0 until the interval but five minutes after the break the deficit was reduced by Jordan White when his shot from 30 yards rocketed into the top corner.
The home team's two-goal lead was then restored in the 50th minute when a long ball from Williams put Hughes through and after winning a challenge with keeper Connor Powell he made it 3-1.
The lead was cut again within three minutes thanks to a goal from Robbie Peake and with 18 minutes remaining Tranch drew level when Ewan Drew netted from the penalty spot.
Undeterred, Mardy regained the lead only a minute later when a perfect Price cross was headed home majestically at the far post by Hughes for his hat-trick.
Not for the first time, 45-year-old Hughes was proving to be Mardy's version of Benjamin Button.
Three minutes later, Mardy were awarded a penalty which Price converted clinically for his second of the afternoon and a 5-3 lead.
That should have been three valuable points, but there was still more mayhem and Joseph Jenkins made the score 5-4 straight from the kick off before Drew scored from yet another penalty to level the game at 5-5.
There were no further goals but the closing stages saw friends and fellow refugees Musab Husssain from Sudan and Massoud Naiem from Afghanistan on the pitch together for the first time after taking up residence in Abergavenny.
The team faced a home derby against Forgeside on Tuesday (April 2) before welcoming Crickhowell 2nds on Saturday followed by a visit to Crickhowell on Tuesday, April 9.
Mardy's 1sts face three away games in a week starting with Neuadd Wen on Wednesday (April 3), followed by Panteg on Saturday then Nantyglo on Tuesday.