Mardy’s first and second teams were in cup action at the weekend with both facing stiff opposition, reports CLIVE HARRY.
The1sts were at home in the FAW Amateur Trophy to East Gwent League leaders Underwood who were unbeaten since December last year.
But Mardy started well and Dan Wait went close with a header from an Owen Vaughan cross in the first attack of the afternoon.
However, they didn’t have long to wait for a goal with Lloyd Walker opening the scoring in the 13th minute by looping a header over visitors’ keeper Taylor Carey from a cross by Ben Symonds.
The lead was increased only seven minutes later when a free kick was awarded for a foul on Symonds just over 30 yards out.
It was delivered with some power by Aaron Norman and deceived everyone by sailing over a congested penalty area and into the top corner of the net past wrong-footed Carey.
Nevertheless, the visitors weren’t deterred by the set backs and two minutes later, top scorer Jake Price had a clear shooting chance close in but was foiled by an excellent block with his legs by keeper Logan Hamer.
Underwood continued to press forward and came close on several occasions before getting the goal they deserved just before the half- hour mark when Price headed home a cross from Jermaine Allen.
Just before the break, the-two goal lead was almost restored when Vaughan curled a shot from outside the area, bit it wnet just over.
But eight minutes after the interval, Vaughan was involved again with a run down the left and a lovely cross to the far post which was met by Wait for Mardy’s third goal.
The visitors continued to compete well but should have been further behind with 11 minutes remaining when Walker weaved past several players in the area before being pulled down.
A penalty was duly awarded but the usually reliable Matt Wham blazed his spot kick over the bar, which was madeit even more galling when, within five minutes, the visitors were awarded one of their own, which was duly converted by Craig McCluskey to make the final score 3-2.
Mardy Reserves were away to a much fancied Fairfield United team in the Gwent Central Open Cup and despite several late team changes took an early lead through Mark Hughes.
The task proved to be subsequently beyond them however, and they eventually went down 6-2 with their other goal coming from Kieran Dymond.
This Saturday (October 8), the first team return to Gwent Premier Division One action with a home game against Panteg whilst the reserve team are also in Gwent Central League action away to PILCS reserves.
Both matches will kick off at 2.30pm.