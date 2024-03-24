Despite taking some time to break Rhymney's resistance, Mardy eventually ran out comfortable 3-0 winners and moved up to fourth in the Gwent Premier Division One table.A somewhat reshuffled Mardy team featured Rhys Whiteman and Liam Powell in the starting line up for the first time this season and they almost went behind after two minutes when a shot from distance was touched over the bar by keeper Logan Hamer before he confidently collected the subsequent corner. Mardy then went close themselves when a good move involving Dan Marfell and Liam Simmonds gave Rhys Meadows a shooting chance which he struck well but saw his effort turned over the bar by Rhymney keeper Joseph Clements. Minutes later, Clements foiled Tom Jenkins when he got behind the visitors' defence but the home side gradually gained the upper hand as the half wore on without creating any clear cut chances and the break arrived with the game still goalless.The second half began with a strong wind and bright sun behind the visitors but a strong second half showing, yet again, by Mardy put them in control and they broke the deadlock after fifty three minutes when Marfell was clearly fouled in the box and a spot kick was awarded. Meadows stepped up in the absence of regular taker Ellis French and although Clements got fingertips to his effort, it was struck with too much power to stop it hitting the back of the net. The lead was almost increased six minutes later when an Aaron Norman free kick was headed only just wide by Matt Wham. The introduction of substitute Ben Jones, who had arrived too late from work to start the game, then proved significant as he caused problems for Rhymney with some strong runs down the left but the visitors could nevertheless have drawn level when Travis Greening got through on goal but was foiled by an excellent save from Hamer. A very well worked second goal finally arrived for Mardy with five minutes remaining when, after good interplay between Simmonds and Jenkins in the visitors' penalty area, the ball reached Meadows who looked to have a shooting chance but instead cleverly back heeled the ball to the unmarked Jones who crashed his shot past Clements. The home side were now rampant against a tiring Rhymney defence and a third goal arrived within a minute with Jones involved again when his cross found Jenkins in a shooting position and when his initial effort was blocked, he picked up the rebound to slot it into the corner to make the score 3-0. There was still time for Clements to make a great save from a Marfell shot before the final whistle brought proceedings to an end. Mardy now travel to play Rhymney again this weekend looking to continue an eight game unbeaten run.Mardy Seconds went down to a rather unlucky 1-0 defeat away to Forgeside and are now embroiled in a relegation battle which continues this Saturday with a game at home to Tranch, ko 2.30pm. A feature of the game was a promising debut for Massoud Naiem from Afghanistan.