MardyFC 2nds completed their fixtures with a 3-2 win over Clydach Wasps 2nds last week.
But the vagaries of promotion and relegation in the Gwent Central League mean they still don’t know which division they will be playing in next season, reports Clive Harry.
The result gave them the double over Clydach with their goals coming from Rhys Evans and a brace from Nathan Price, but Wasps, whose scorers were Rhys Turner and Gareth Weed, finished a point ahead of their local rivals.
Usk Town 2nds with just the two draws all season were bottom of the table, while at the other end Pontypool Town were crowned division champions on goal difference from Fairfield United.
Top scorer for the season was Mark Hughes with 13 goals which put him in sixth place on the list of Division One top scorers.
That was good going for somebody approaching middle age!
Nathan Price was the team’s runner up in the goal stakes with seven whilst Hughes also topped the assists with four over the course of the season.
The club’s focus now turns to matters off the field with a Football Association of Wales grant having been achieved with a view to purchasing pitch maintenance equipment and a storage container for which planning consent has been obtained.
It is hoped work can be completed before the teams return to training in June.