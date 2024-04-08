THERE was no festive cheer for already-relegated Abergavenny Town FC, as they fell to a 4-0 Easter Monday loss at lowly Llantwit Major having been hit for six at Afan Lido on Good Friday.
The end of the season can't come quickly enough for the Pennies, who finished with 10 men and need to regroup at a lower level having had just the two wins all season in JD Cymru South.
A Cian Williams’ second-half hat-trick sank the visitors, after Ioan Emanuel’s penalty six minutes before the break opened the scoring.
Williams netted twice in 16 minutes to earn the Major a comfortable lead midway through the second half.
And when Abergavenny defender Aaryn Campbell got his marching orders for a foul in the box in the 82nd minute it was game over, as Williams stepped up to convert the penalty and complete his treble.
But near neighbours Goytre hit a great eight at home to relegation threatened Treharris Athletic in Ardal South East in midweek, incredibly after going 2-0 down in the first 16 minutes.
Aron Davies hit back within a minute of the second to make it 2-1, and it was 3-2 to the hosts within four minutes after two strikes in 60 seconds by Sam Jacobsen and Josh Graham.
Davies added his second for 4-2 two minutes before the break, and it was 5-2 within two minutes of the restart as Graham also doubled up.
David Lyons added the sixth on 72 minutes, and Isaac Wigley made it a magnificent seven with 10 minutes to play.
And there was still time for Graham to hit his hat-trick to complete a comprehensive comeback win that lifted the Penperlleni outfit to fourth.
The village side still have 10 games to play, although the top three – Trethomas, Risca and Newport City – have a significant points advantage.
On Saturday, it was the turn of division rivals Blaenavon Blues to lace up their boots at a muddy Brecon Corries ground.
The hosts went in front from the penalty spot on 23 minutes, but a Chris Ham effort was fumbled by the keeper five minutes into the second half, and Jude Bull tapped in to level and secure a point, leaving Blues 10th.
Abergavenny's 2nds drew 4-4 at home to Lliswerry 2nds on Wednesday in a remarkable late comeback, sub Alex Long scoring twice in a minute seconds after coming on with five minutes to play, and Jack Sage levelling a minute later, with the other goal from Blake Tovey just before half-time.
They were in action again just 48 hours later, when they held off a comeback from Risca at home to win 3-2 after goals from Long, Jac Evans and Jack Sage.
Blaenavon Blues 2nds also picked up points in midweek, winning 5-2 at Caldicot Town thanks to a Bailey Perry hat-trick and strikes from Sam Bull and Illtyd Caddick.
Clydach Wasps lost 3-0 at Newport Civil Service in the Gwent Premier top tier, but Nantyglo won 2-0 at Pontymister in GP1, Ross Hancock and Adley Curtis the scorers.
GP2 basement boys Usk Town lost 6-0 at high-flying Marshfield in midweek, while their 2nds lost 2-1 at home to Talgarth Town in Gwent Central 2.
But a Charlie Lewis-Prosser leveller secured a 1-1 draw for Clydach Wasps 2nds at home to Tranch in Gwent Central 1.
Goytre host Risca United on Friday night (April 12)
Fixtures on Saturday (April 13) include – Cwmbran Celtic v Abergavenny Town, Undy v Blaenavon Blues, Blaenavon Blues 2nds v Chepstow Town 2nds, Caldicot Town 2nds v Goytre 2nds, Risca United 2nds v Abergavenny Town 2nds.