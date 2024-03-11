BLAENAVON Blues 2nds lost 4-3 away to high-flying Lliswerry 2nds in FAW South East Reserves on Saturday, Mike Baugh, Illtyd Caddick and Bailey Perry their scorers.
The result leaves Blues sixth, while third from bottom Goytre 2nds secured a point with a 2-2 draw at home to bottom-four rivals Chepstow.
Clydach Wasps eased their Gwent Premier League Premier relegation fears with a 2-1 home win over Cefn Fforest, Jord Jones levelling and then edging the hosts in front, before a wonder save from Ellis Owens helped secure the points.
And mid-table RTB Ebbw Vale finally secured a first home win of 2024, beating Monmouth Town 3-2.
The hosts led three times, with Scott Richards firing a brace and Scott Jones the third.
It was 2-2 at the break with everything to play for before a loose pass from the Monmouth keeper led to the winner late on.
Nantyglo lost out to GP1 title rivals Machen 2-1 away, with the winners going top.
But Brynmawr stayed top of North Gwent Premier with a 2-1 Friday win under the lights at Rassau.
Crickhowell 2nds drew 1-1 away to PILCS 2nds in Gwent Central One, while Forgeside missed out 2-1 at Tranch.
Usk 2nds strengthened their grip on their Benevolent Cup group with a 2-0 win away to Panteg 2nds, but Forgeside 2nds were beaten 6-1 by visitors Cwmffrwdoer Sports 2nds.
Goytre 2nds host Abertillery Bluebirds 2nds on Wednesday (March 13) night.
Fixtures this Saturday (March 16) include – Clydach Wasps v Newport Civil Service, Abertillery Excelsiors v RTB Ebbw Vale, Caldicot Town 2nds v Abergavenny Town 2nds, Nantyglo v AFC Pontymister, Usk Town v Marshfield, Crickhowell 2nds v Mardy 2nds, New Inn Development v Clydach Wasps 2nds, PILCS 2nds v Forgeside, Cwmffrwdoer Sports 2nds v Blaenavon Blues 3rds, Prescoed v Forgeside 2nds, Talgarth Town v Usk Town 2nds.