LOOKING to push the boat out, then Monmouth Rowing Club are running Learn to Row Courses this year.
Places are limited, so anyone wanting to try rowing should book up now. All courses will be run by British Rowing qualified coaches and include all equipment and tuition.
For safety reasons you must be able to swim at least 50 metres in light clothing, tread water for two minutes and swim under water for five metres, as there is always a chance you’ll get wet!
There are three Learn to Row courses with three follow-on L2R+ courses, and each consists of six sessions of two hours. The cost of each course is £95 plus one month’s membership of £30. To book, contact Liz Newman via email at [email protected]
Dates and times (which may be subject to slight change) are:
LTR 1: Sunday, April 2 3-4.30pm - Meet and Greet
LTR 1: Mon & Fri, 3rd, 7th, 10th, 14th, 17th, 21st Apr, 6-8pm.
LTR 1+: Mon & Fri, 24th, 28th Apr, 1st, 5th, 8th, 12th May, 6-8pm.
LTR 2: Sunday 23rd April, 3-4.30 p.m. – Meet and Greet
LTR 2: Mon & Fri, 24th, 28th Apr, 1st, 5th, 8th, 12th May, 10-12am.
LTR 2+: Mon & Fri, 15th, 19th, 22nd, 26th, 29th May, 2nd Jun, 10-12 am.
LTR3: Sunday 14th May 3-4.30pm – Meet and Greet
LTR 3: Mon & Fri, 15th, 19th, 22nd, 26th, 29th May, 2nd Jun, 6-8 pm.
LTR 3+ : Mon & Fri, 5th, 9th, 12th, 16th, 19th, & 23rd Jun, 6-8 pm.