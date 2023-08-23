Abergavenny Squash Club ladies’ team took on Merthyr ladies in a friendly at Abergavenny, with most of the players new to team squash, reports MIKE LOGAN.
The matches were all played with great enthusiasm and enjoyment, as Tessa Lewis and Jenny Lewis used their experience and fitness to win their matches 3-0.
Georgina Holyoake and Rhian Hamer were making their team debuts and had see-saw matches which both ended in very close 3-2 defeats.
Rhian’s game ended with a match point at 16-16 which had to be replayed.
The return match is due to be played at Merthyr in the Autumn.
Abergavenny men’s team lost a friendly match with Hereford 4-2.
John Procter lost to Will Vanston 3-1, while Gareth Richards lost 3-0 in another fast-paced match.
But Mike Logan won 3-1, and Dan Weare 3-0 with his opponent having to retire injured.
Carl Whiteman then lost a highly competitive match 3-1, before Gary Hortop also missed out 3-1.
The return match is scheduled later in Abergavenny.
Abergavenny Squash Club has been running Summer of Squash sessions for juniors on Saturday mornings, with 12 juniors taking part.
The new season starts in September, with the A team returning to the Premier A league.